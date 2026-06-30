Verdict

It might be up against tough competition, but the Hyundai Ioniq 3 is nothing short of a home run from the Korean brand. Underwhelming power figures and compromised rear visibility are small blots on what is an otherwise impressive scorecard: the Ioniq 3 is good to drive, full of tech, well priced and boasts a fantastic interior and real-world range considering the price. Renault 5, you may have met your match.

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Hyundai appears to have taken a bit of a backseat to its sister brand, Kia, when it comes to electrification. While the EV2, EV3 and EV4 have bolstered Kia’s mainstream zero-emissions line-up, the only choices for those browsing Hyundai showrooms with a budget of around £30,000 are the ageing Kona Electric and the cutesy-yet-compromised Inster.

The arrival of the Ioniq 3, then, couldn’t have come any sooner. It plugs a gaping hole in Hyundai’s range at just the right time, with the electric supermini market gathering momentum thanks to the likes of the Volkswagen ID. Polo, Cupra Raval, Skoda Epiq and aforementioned EV2, which have arrived hot on the heels of the phenomenon that is the Renault 5.

The French car has amassed hordes of adoring fans thanks to its unashamedly retro design. The Ioniq 3, on the other hand, does feature some throwback touches, but instead feels more Cyberpunk 2077 than 1977; the sleek pixel-like headlights are instantly eye-catching, for example, as is the ‘aero hatch’ silhouette.