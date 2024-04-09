Hardcore Hyundai Ioniq 6 N is out testing
The storming Ioniq 5 N’s powertrain is to be placed in a somewhat more appropriate body style
Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N has already impressed with its groundbreaking EV powertrain technology and engaging handling, so it could only get better in a lower and sleeker package, right? This is exactly what Hyundai has planned with the incoming Ioniq 6 N, as spied here testing in Germany.
The hot Ioniq 6 N has long been on the cards, Hyundai having previously having given us a sneak peak at some of the design elements that could feature with the RN22e concept car. This production car prototype is nothing like as aggressive as the concept, but despite sharing the bodywork of the standard Ioniq 6, there are some telltale signs of its true ‘N’ identity.
These start with the wheels, which are wider than standard and partially hide a set of big and brightly coloured brake calipers. This prototype features some crude wheelarch extenders that we suspect won’t be fitted to the production car as they are, but we’d hesitate to say it’ll feature a wide-body as seen on the concept.
The Ioniq 6 shares the same e-GMP platform as the Ioniq 5 and the 6 N will at least pack the current Ioniq 5 N’s 640bhp, twin-motor setup. This will slot in alongside the 84kWh battery pack and high-spec 800V charging system. There’s no reason why we couldn’t see an even higher power figure for the sportier bodystyle, but this is only speculation at the moment.
We suspect that the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N will also feature the same clever driver modes that mimic the sound and feel of an internal combustion engine. There’s even the potential of expanding this to something more intense than the virtual four-cylinder unit replicated by the Ioniq 5.
It’s still far too early to speculate about performance figures, but we expect the Ioniq 6 N will at least match the 5 N’s 3.4-second 0-62mph time, and continue to offer its drift and N Grin modes. In terms of handling, it’ll still run a coil spring suspension setup, but given the 6’s lower centre of gravity it could be even more engaging to drive than the somewhat more upright 5.
Inside the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N will probably pick up more sporty design elements, such as the 5 N’s new steering wheel and bucket seats. What’s likely to be unchanged, though, is the basic interior architecture, as the standard 6’s more cosseting interior already features many elements, such as a large centre console, that the N badge brought to the more open-feeling 5.
Hyundai hasn’t confirmed specific timing for the Ioniq 6 N yet, but it should be revealed at some point in the next 12 months. As the second all-electric model from Hyundai’s much celebrated N range, and there’s plenty of evidence to suggest this will be just as fun to drive as the Ioniq 5 N. Could the 6 be a cut-price Taycan Turbo GT? Quite possibly.
Now read our review of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N...