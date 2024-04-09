Hardcore Hyundai Ioniq 6 N is out testing

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N has already impressed with its groundbreaking EV powertrain technology and engaging handling, so it could only get better in a lower and sleeker package, right? This is exactly what Hyundai has planned with the incoming Ioniq 6 N, as spied here testing in Germany.

The hot Ioniq 6 N has long been on the cards, Hyundai having previously having given us a sneak peak at some of the design elements that could feature with the RN22e concept car. This production car prototype is nothing like as aggressive as the concept, but despite sharing the bodywork of the standard Ioniq 6, there are some telltale signs of its true ‘N’ identity.

These start with the wheels, which are wider than standard and partially hide a set of big and brightly coloured brake calipers. This prototype features some crude wheelarch extenders that we suspect won’t be fitted to the production car as they are, but we’d hesitate to say it’ll feature a wide-body as seen on the concept.

The Ioniq 6 shares the same e-GMP platform as the Ioniq 5 and the 6 N will at least pack the current Ioniq 5 N’s 640bhp, twin-motor setup. This will slot in alongside the 84kWh battery pack and high-spec 800V charging system. There’s no reason why we couldn’t see an even higher power figure for the sportier bodystyle, but this is only speculation at the moment.