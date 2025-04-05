Most aerodynamic cars: the sleek, slippery new cars with the lowest drag

The most aerodynamic cars not only tend to look great thanks to their sleek, low slung styling, they help you reduce the amount you spend on running costs, too. By slipping more easily through the air, these carefully designed machines can use far less energy, particularly at higher speeds.

Aerodynamic design became popular with car buyers in the early Eighties, as increasing fuel costs made manufacturers look for ever more advanced ways to boost efficiency. Expressed as a Cd (Coefficient of drag) figure, these numbers measuring aerodynamic performance became real selling points - the lower the figure, the more effortlessly a car could cut through the air and the more street cred you had. In fact, Audi was so pleased with the 0.30Cd it achieved on its third generation Audi 100 saloon in 1982 that it proudly etched it on the rear quarter light glass.

The recent electric car revolution has reignited interest in aerodynamics, as car companies try every trick in the book to deliver the longest range between recharges. As a result, Cd figures have been tumbling over the last few years, with numbers achieved that would have been unimaginable to Audi’s engineers all those years ago.

As you’d expect, the most aerodynamic new car models feature sleek lines that allow them to slice through the air with minimum drag. That means you’ll be looking at traditional saloons and stylish coupes if you want to drive down your Cd number. However, as our list shows there is the odd SUV and estate car in the mix, too, proving you don’t have to sacrifice space for slippery aerodynamics. Let’s take a look at the top performers.

Mercedes EQS - 0.20 Cd

Effectively the brand’s luxury electric car saloon flagship, the sleek Mercedes EQS is also the most aerodynamic car you can currently buy. With a Cd figure of just 0.20, the all-electric German machine cuts through the air more cleanly than any production car ever made. In combination with the option of a massive 118kWh battery on some models it means the EQS has an impressive WLTP range of up to 511 miles. And even the entry-level EQS350 fitted with a smaller 96kWh battery can manage over 400 miles between charges.