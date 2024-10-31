Best saloon cars to buy in 2025

New-car buyers may be flocking to SUVs in ever-increasing numbers, but the traditional three-box saloon isn’t dead yet. Instead it’s evolving, adopting the latest technologies while better tailoring itself to each segment, filling gaps in the market for those customers who still want something more elegant and low-slung.

Old favourites like the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class are still going strong, majoring on driver appeal and trickle-down technology from the brands’ luxury models, while the likes of Alfa Romeo and Audi still understand how to draw in enthusiasts with models like the Giulia Quadrifoglio and RS 3.

Then there are the true luxury cars, for which a saloon body still feels more prestigious than taller, boxier models – so don’t expect Bentley or Rolls-Royce to abandon the format any time soon. And who can forget Tesla, which had absolutely no qualms about introducing its electric 3 Series rival, the Model 3, as a traditional saloon – albeit one that’s styled more like a hatchback.

Put simply, saloon-car buyers still have a wide choice across the modern car market, and in many cases these three-box wonders are better than ever. Read on to discover the 10 best saloon cars on sale in the UK today, and why they’re worthy of your attention before you sign on the dotted line for their SUV equivalents.

Best saloon cars

1. BMW 3 Series Overall rating 4.5 How we review cars RRP £40,220 — £62,225 Great to drive

Excellent infotainment

Frugal yet potent engines High list prices

Steering slightly lifeless

Plug-in hybrid is costlier to run than rivals Compare Offers At a glance Key specifications Engine power Maximum power output in brake horsepower 184 - 374 BHP

0 - 62mph Time in seconds for the standard acceleration test 4.4 - 7.6 secs

Top Speed Maximum speed, limited or unlimited 143 - 155 MPH

Fuel Economy Official WLTP Combined efficiency in miles-per-kilowatt-hour 34.9 - 42.8 MPG

Insurance Group Insurance groups (from 1 to 50) give an indication of insurance costs 28E - 39E Dimensions & weight Length Total length in millimeters 4713 - 4714 mm

Width Total length in millimeters 1827 mm

Height Total length in millimeters 1440 - 1448 mm

Boot Space Total boot space in litres with the rear seats in place 375 - 500 litres Read 3 Series review

You could pick any point over the last half century and probably still find a BMW 3 Series among the best saloon cars on sale. It’s one of those cars that’s good at just about everything, with not only strong performance and agile handling, but also excellent refinement and comfort, modest fuel consumption, and of course, plenty of badge appeal.