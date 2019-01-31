Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Hyundai Tucson N hot hybrid to spearhead thrilling new wave of models from Korean performance sub-brand

Next-generation Tucson is set to be transformed into a sizzling, sharp-driving SUV thanks to innovative new hybrid tech

By:Richard Ingram
6 Sep 2026
Hyundai Tucson N render (watermarked)

Pratyush Rout

Hyundai is planning a hot range-topping variant of the next-generation Tucson, using hybrid assistance to give the otherwise family-friendly SUV some added bite. 

As one of the key new models in the brand’s ambitious plan to expand its N sub-brand, the Tucson N will feature a raft of new technologies to attract customers currently driving everything from premium mid-size SUVs to hot hatchbacks

Advertisement - Article continues below

At the heart of the product plan will be a new hybrid powertrain that will add significant performance to the Tucson without destroying its fuel economy or emissions figures. This will help in the ongoing drive to cut emissions in Europe, but also in markets such as the United States and Korea, where keeping emissions low is less of a priority, but rising fuel prices are increasing the appeal of hybridisation.

Joon Park, Hyundai’s vice president of the N Management Group, previously told Auto Express about its plan to expand beyond just BEVs and the existing pure ICE powertrains, saying: “We’re not limiting ourselves to EVs. We will go further with the ICE-based cars as well; this is not the end of our journey. I cannot tell you exactly – but lighter, more agile, nimble, and exciting. These are the key elements that we are heading to.”

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The form of this new powertrain is also coming into focus, with Hyundai already revealing its clever new system that uses electric motors predominantly to drive the wheels. However, for its application in these new N models, we suspect the e-motors and batteries will be configured to ‘boost’ the turbocharged petrol engine – particularly in sportier ‘N’ modes.

Park said: “One thing I can tell you is that if we have hybrid systems, the characteristics of our hybrid systems will be different.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“We have two different strategies for our hybrid systems: one for efficiency and one for neutral efficiency. If we have a hybrid system in our N cars, the strategy will be different; to have more power intensely.”

It’s difficult to ascertain a potential output for the Tucson N, but we suspect it could be somewhere between 300bhp and 350bhp, with power sent to all four wheels. Adaptive suspension and large wheels, tyres and brakes will also help keep body control in check, with Hyundai ensuring the SUV does not become too uncomfortable or compromised for everyday driving. 

To date, the N division has showcased its creativity with technologies such as aggressive exhaust notes or augmented engine noises in its BEV models. We expect more innovations in the Tucson N, although what specifically Hyundai has in store remains a mystery. 

The Tucson is just the starting point for N’s transition to hybrid tech, too, with Park hinting that these downsized powertrains make good sense in a variety of smaller models. The could tee up faster versions of the next generation Kona, plus future versions of the i20 and Korean-market Avante, which will be sold in the UK as an i30 saloon from 2027. 

Can't wait for the next-generation Hyundai Tucson? You can buy a new version of the current Hyundai Tucson from stock with our Buy A Car Service, or find great deals on a used Hyundai Tucson now.

Don't miss the best of Auto Express on Google! Make us a preferred source. Click here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram deputy editor Auto Express
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Hyundai Tucson vs Toyota RAV4 vs Mitsubishi Outlander: Family PHEV elite fight it out
Toyota RAV4, Mitsubishi Outlander and Hyundai Tucson - front tracking

Hyundai Tucson vs Toyota RAV4 vs Mitsubishi Outlander: Family PHEV elite fight it out

Plug-in hybrid SUVs offer the best of both words for dependable, efficient family motoring. Can Toyota’s latest RAV4 claim glory over its Mitsubishi a…
Car group tests
5 Sep 2026
Bold new Hyundai Tucson looks ready to conquer the family SUV class
New Hyundai Tucson Mk5 - front static

Bold new Hyundai Tucson looks ready to conquer the family SUV class

The new fifth-generation Tucson combines heavy-duty style, cutting-edge tech and, supposedly, best-in-class cabin space
News
19 Aug 2026
The world’s best-selling cars
Best-selling cars in the world - header image

The world’s best-selling cars

The list of the world’s best-selling cars looks quite different to the UK’s top 10-selling models
Best cars & vans
12 Aug 2026
Best mid-size SUVs to buy 2026
Best mid-size SUVs - header image

Best mid-size SUVs to buy 2026

Mid-size SUVs are hugely popular in the UK, and these are the very best of the current crop
Best cars & vans
14 Jul 2026

Most Popular

New Toyota Yaris Cross facelift review: hybrid makes a good case for EVs
Toyota Yaris Cross facelift - front tracking

New Toyota Yaris Cross facelift review: hybrid makes a good case for EVs

Toyota’s mini hybrid SUV will cost pennies to run, but the purchase price is thousands of pounds more than several rivals
Road tests
3 Sep 2026
Luxury electric SUVs aren’t selling, and I know the reason why
Opinion - Lotus Eletre

Luxury electric SUVs aren’t selling, and I know the reason why

Deputy editor Richard Ingram thinks luxury SUVs are better suited to PHEV and range-extender tech than pure electric power
Opinion
2 Sep 2026
Which electric car’s batteries last longest? Global EV study uncovers the truth
Nissan Leaf - front cornering

Which electric car’s batteries last longest? Global EV study uncovers the truth

EV batteries are lasting longer than you might have thought, but charging habits and capacity can have an impact on a battery’s State of Health
News
4 Sep 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content