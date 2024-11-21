Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Jaguar concept teased ahead of eagerly awaited reveal

Sketch previews the new Jaguar concept that's set to be revealed in Miami at start of December

By:Paul Barker
21 Nov 2024
Jaguar Design Vision Concept - rear teaser

Jaguar’s drip-feed of its shift to becoming an all-electric premium brand is gathering pace, with a tease of the concept car that will be revealed at Miami Art Week on 3 December. 

The teaser image, a sketch rather than an actual photograph, appears to show the rear end of a car with a bold huge flared wheelarch, as well as one of the new design signatures Jaguar revealed last week: the so-called ‘strikethrough’ of 16 horizontal lines that it said will form part of the revised brand’s design language going forward. 

The concept car will hint at the future design direction of Jaguar, which has ended UK sales of its entire line-up of new cars, ahead of relaunching as an all-electric luxury brand. 

The first production car will be a four-door GT with a range of more than 400 miles, costing around £130,000, and is set to be revealed next year. That car should hit the road by the end of 2026, and is due to be joined by two more models in the following 18 months.

The GT has already begun on-road testing, with Jaguar releasing shots of a heavily disguised prototype featuring a bluff front end and long bonnet, features we’d expect to be present on the concept car when it’s unveiled in the next fortnight. 

The first stage of the renewed Jaguar was revealed last week, when along with the strikethrough design feature, it showed off its new signature – controversially written as JaGuar – as well as its new “Copy Nothing” slogan.

According to Jaguar: “This ethos can trace its roots back to 1935 and is built on embracing unexpected and original thinking and a brand character that commands attention through fearless creativity.”

The concept car will be revealed at 1am UK time on Tuesday 3 December. 

Click here for spyshots of the new Jaguar GT...

660bhp V12 TWR Supercat is what happens when you restomod a Jaguar XJS
TWR Supercat - front

660bhp V12 TWR Supercat is what happens when you restomod a Jaguar XJS

Uprated Jaguar sports car gets new look, more power and reworked suspension
News
20 Nov 2024
New Jaguar logos unveiled as big concept reveal moves closer
New Jaguar logo 1

New Jaguar logos unveiled as big concept reveal moves closer

Jaguar has revealed its new logos and styling details ahead of its transition into a luxury EV brand
News
19 Nov 2024
New Jaguar GT caught testing ahead of £130k EV’s 2025 reveal
Jaguar GT spyshot 1

New Jaguar GT caught testing ahead of £130k EV’s 2025 reveal

Jaguar's new four-door GT has been caught testing for the first time as the British brand prepares for a luxury overhaul
News
19 Nov 2024
Land Rover’s theft problems subside as stolen car numbers hit three-year low
Land Rover Defender - front tracking

Land Rover’s theft problems subside as stolen car numbers hit three-year low

A package of measures implemented by Jaguar Land Rover to address the issue of its cars being stolen seems to be doing the trick
News
8 Nov 2024

A £10k electric car with a 100-mile range would surely be a sales success
Opinion - cheap EV

A £10k electric car with a 100-mile range would surely be a sales success

Mike Rutherford thinks there would be demand for an electric car with a modest 100-mile range if it only cost £10k
Opinion
17 Nov 2024
New cars that plummet in value can make brilliant used buys
Opinion - Vauxhall Corsa-e

New cars that plummet in value can make brilliant used buys

Editor Paul Barker takes a closer look at our 2024 Used Car Awards
Opinion
20 Nov 2024
