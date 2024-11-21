New Jaguar concept teased ahead of eagerly awaited reveal

Jaguar’s drip-feed of its shift to becoming an all-electric premium brand is gathering pace, with a tease of the concept car that will be revealed at Miami Art Week on 3 December.

The teaser image, a sketch rather than an actual photograph, appears to show the rear end of a car with a bold huge flared wheelarch, as well as one of the new design signatures Jaguar revealed last week: the so-called ‘strikethrough’ of 16 horizontal lines that it said will form part of the revised brand’s design language going forward.

The concept car will hint at the future design direction of Jaguar, which has ended UK sales of its entire line-up of new cars, ahead of relaunching as an all-electric luxury brand.

The first production car will be a four-door GT with a range of more than 400 miles, costing around £130,000, and is set to be revealed next year. That car should hit the road by the end of 2026, and is due to be joined by two more models in the following 18 months.

The GT has already begun on-road testing, with Jaguar releasing shots of a heavily disguised prototype featuring a bluff front end and long bonnet, features we’d expect to be present on the concept car when it’s unveiled in the next fortnight.

The first stage of the renewed Jaguar was revealed last week, when along with the strikethrough design feature, it showed off its new signature – controversially written as JaGuar – as well as its new “Copy Nothing” slogan.

According to Jaguar: “This ethos can trace its roots back to 1935 and is built on embracing unexpected and original thinking and a brand character that commands attention through fearless creativity.”

The concept car will be revealed at 1am UK time on Tuesday 3 December.

Click here for spyshots of the new Jaguar GT...