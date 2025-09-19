Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal Alert! Jeep Avenger Electric makes its own EV grant for £3,750 off

The new ‘grant’ is available across the Avenger range and helps you own an electric Jeep from just £270 a month.

By:Paul Adam
19 Sep 2025
Jeep Avenger Summit – front cornering
  • Jeep’s grant equivalent to top level of the Government ECG
  • Own an Avenger Electric from £270 per month
  • 0% APR available on top-of-the-range model

The Jeep Avenger Electric is now available with a generous new Jeep EV grant worth £3,750; an amount equal to the highest level of the UK Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG). The discount is available on all three Avenger trim levels (the Longitude, Altitude, and Summit) until September 30, so you'll need to be quick to take advantage.

On top of the grant, Jeep is also offering a £1,500 deposit contribution on the Avenger Summit when you finance it with a zero per cent APR Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) deal. With a minimum 20 per cent customer deposit, it means you can own an all-electric Jeep Avenger for as little as £270 per month.

The Avenger Electric lineup offers a blend of rugged, off-road style along with some decent onboard technology, such as a ChatGPT-generated voice assistant. The Summit trim level adds features like 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, rear privacy glass, and wireless smartphone charging.

All Avenger Electric models offer a range of up to 248 miles, an 11kW onboard charger, and 100kW rapid charging, which can replenish the battery from 20-80 per cent charge in less than 30 minutes. The electric motor delivers 154bhp and 260Nm of torque which is enough to propel the Avenger from 0-62mph in 9.6 seconds.

When you factor-in the new grant, the Jeep Avenger Electric now starts at £26,249 for the Longitude model, while the Altitude is now available for £28,249, and the top-of-the-line Summit is £30,249.

Jeep Avenger Summit – dashboard

Our Car Deal Alert selections are taken directly from the manufacturers or from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. For more deals check out our Jeep Avenger deals hub page.

Paul Adam
Executive editor

Paul was employed across automotive agency and manufacturer-side sectors before joining Auto Express in 2020 as our online reviews editor. After a brief sojourn at a national UK newspaper, Paul returned as executive editor where he now works closely with our commercial partners.

