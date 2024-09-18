Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Stylish new Kia EV4 hatchback spied testing

Kia’s new all-electric hatchback will join EV4 saloon in showrooms

By:Jordan Katsianis
18 Sep 2024
Kia EV4 testing - front 3/47

Another new addition to Kia’s rapidly expanding line-up of electric cars has been spied in development, with a Kia EV4 hatchback prototype out on test. 

Not to be confused with the excellent EV3, which is more of a low-slung crossover, the EV4 hatchback will be revealed alongside a saloon version in the next year or so, with its own distinct design. 

We already know a healthy amount of information about the new hatch, including the fact it’ll run on Kia’s e-GMP all-electric platform, most likely with the lesser 400V electrical system as is used in the new EV3. 

Battery sizes are also likely to mimic the EV3, with a combination of 58.3kWh and 81.4kWh options, initially driven by a single electric motor with around 200bhp. Dual-motor options are also in the works. 

The EV4 should also share similar charging capabilities, which in the EV3 are rated at 102kW for the smaller battery, and 128kW for the larger one. In both cases, they’ll deliver a 10-80 per cent charge in around 30 minutes. 

As with many other Kia and Hyundai products, the EV4 should feature vehicle to load capability, essentially turning the car into one giant battery pack for running electrical appliances. 

Where the EV3 and EV4 will differ is in their design and proportions, with the latter model distinguished by a lower body and sleeker profile. As we’ve already seen on the EV4 Concept, the nose is significantly lower, and it comes with a more raked windscreen angle – two elements that will not only change the aesthetic, but also improve aerodynamic efficiency. 

Kia EV4 testing - rear 3/47

In keeping with Kia’s current design language, we expect to see a new interpretation of the ‘starlight’ lighting signatures front and rear, plus a complex combination of body creases and funky detailing to complete the package. 

The interior will also follow the themes established in other Kia models, highlighted by soft-touch materials, the clever use of knitted and soft-touch fabrics and a simple, clean dashboard architecture. 

This will be complemented by three different touchscreen displays merged into one 30-inch wide panel that control everything from the heating and ventilation to the car’s infotainment and driver-assistance tech. 

We’re not yet sure whether we’ll see the hatchback or saloon first, but both will likely make a showing in 2025 as the brand’s wave of new model launches continues apace.

Jordan Katsianis
