Kia EV4 spied testing with funky, concept car-like design

The funky Kia EV3 is about to get a sleek fastback sibling, with a new Kia EV4 soon to join the Korean brand’s rapidly growing electric car line up. Spied undergoing testing on European roads, the new model is yet to be specifically confirmed for the UK. If it does arrive here it’ll be one of the few sub Tesla Model 3-sized saloon or fastback EVs on the market.

While few official details have been released of the forthcoming Kia EV4 production car, we do have two solid reference points that give us a pretty clear picture of what’s in store: the production EV3 reveals the technical details we can expect and the EV4 concept from 2023 gives us clues about its design.

Just like the EV3, the Kia EV4 will sit on a simplified version of Kia’s E-GMP architecture already used in Kia’s other bespoke EV models. The main difference between this new setup and the on in the EV6 is that it’ll run a lower-specification 400V electrical system in place of the larger car’s 800V system, with knock-on effects to things like charging speeds and overall range.

The system supports two different battery sizes – 58.3kWh or 81.4kWh – and in the case of the EV3 is capable of 254- and 374-mile range figures, respectively. The two battery options power a single, front-mounted 204bhp e-motor and reach 62mph in 7.4 and 7.7 seconds for the smaller and larger battery. We expect all of these figures to be close to those of the forthcoming EV4.