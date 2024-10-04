Is Kia taking Pride in its hot hatch revamp of an old favourite?

Kia UK is set to reveal a one-off restomod – and a newly issued teaser image suggests it could be based on the Pride supermini of the early Nineties.

While there’s little information available yet, Kia UK has said that the car will offer performance that is on a par with hot hatchbacks of the Seventies and Eighties, and will also focus on delivering driver engagement.

The hush hush project will constitute the third bespoke one-off created by Kia UK, joining a high-performance version of the Stinger called the GT420 and a Soul beach buggy.

And it celebrates a special anniversary for the firm, with 2024 marking 80 years since its formation in 1944. Back then, it was a simple bicycle parts maker, quite a contrast to the mega-manufacturer that it’s become today.

The restomod will debut at the October Bicester Scramble on Sunday (6 October) and has been restored from the brand’s UK heritage fleet.

This Pride was introduced to the UK in 1991. Although built in South Korea, it was actually a rebadged version of the Ford Fiesta produced under licence from 1987.

It shared most of its key parts, including its powertrain, interior and exterior design, differing only in its badging and the front grille. This specific generation of Fiesta was also available in overseas markets as the Ford Festiva, and even as a Mazda 121.

Should the restomod indeed prove to be a Pride, we expect it to remain faithful to the original’s styling, given its significance as one of the first models the brand sold in Europe.

Which car would you like to see get the restomod treatment? Tell us in the comments section below...