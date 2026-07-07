Kia’s smallest electric car is the latest model in the range to qualify for the government’s full Band 1 Electric Car Grant.

The Kia EV2 Air, EV2 GT-Line and EV2 GT-Line S are now all eligible for the maximum £3,750 grant, which has dropped the starting price of the entry-level Air down to £24,245 on the road, and brought the GT-Line under the all-important £30k psychological barrier, with an OTR price of £28,995. With the grant applied, the previously £35,505 GT-Line S will now cost buyers £32,595.

Only one Kia EV2 misses out on the Band 1 grant, but buyers will still receive the £1,500 Band 2 discount on First Edition models, for an on-the-road price of £26,995. That puts some breathing space between it and the other EV2s, though with a smaller 42.2kWh battery pack (the others use a 61kWh pack), it’s perhaps not quite as appealing as the other discounted models even before its less generous grant deduction.

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The smaller battery is good for 196 miles of range on the official tests and the 61kWh pack delivers 275 miles, the latter quite competitive for the EV2’s class – a Renault 4 E-Tech (another car that gets the full £3,750 grant) falls short at 247 miles from its smaller 52kWh pack. The Kia also offers faster charging, at 118kW, for a 10-80 per cent top-up in around half an hour.

Several other models in Kia’s range are eligible for some form of Electric Car Grant, including a number of EV3, EV4, and PV5 variants, though it’s only the EV4 (in Air standard and long range, and Motion long-range trim) that also enjoy the full £3,750 Band 1 grant.

The new grants are effective immediately, so any customer buying an EV2 from today will be eligible for the discount. On the Auto Express Buy A Car service there are currently discounts of up to £4,500 on new EV2s.

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