Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Kia EV2 gets government’s full £3,750 Electric Car Grant

The price of an entry-level EV2 Air drops to just over £24,000 with the grant applied

By:Antony Ingram
7 Jul 2026
Kia EV2 UK - front action

Kia’s smallest electric car is the latest model in the range to qualify for the government’s full Band 1 Electric Car Grant.

The Kia EV2 Air, EV2 GT-Line and EV2 GT-Line S are now all eligible for the maximum £3,750 grant, which has dropped the starting price of the entry-level Air down to £24,245 on the road, and brought the GT-Line under the all-important £30k psychological barrier, with an OTR price of £28,995. With the grant applied, the previously £35,505 GT-Line S will now cost buyers £32,595.

Only one Kia EV2 misses out on the Band 1 grant, but buyers will still receive the £1,500 Band 2 discount on First Edition models, for an on-the-road price of £26,995. That puts some breathing space between it and the other EV2s, though with a smaller 42.2kWh battery pack (the others use a 61kWh pack), it’s perhaps not quite as appealing as the other discounted models even before its less generous grant deduction.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The smaller battery is good for 196 miles of range on the official tests and the 61kWh pack delivers 275 miles, the latter quite competitive for the EV2’s class – a Renault 4 E-Tech (another car that gets the full £3,750 grant) falls short at 247 miles from its smaller 52kWh pack. The Kia also offers faster charging, at 118kW, for a 10-80 per cent top-up in around half an hour.

Several other models in Kia’s range are eligible for some form of Electric Car Grant, including a number of EV3, EV4, and PV5 variants, though it’s only the EV4 (in Air standard and long range, and Motion long-range trim) that also enjoy the full £3,750 Band 1 grant.

The new grants are effective immediately, so any customer buying an EV2 from today will be eligible for the discount. On the Auto Express Buy A Car service there are currently discounts of up to £4,500 on new EV2s.

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today

Skip advert
Advertisement
Antony Ingram
Antony Ingram

Antony is a freelance motoring writer with more than 15 years of experience in everything from the latest wave of hybrid and electric vehicles, to sports cars, supercars and classics. You’ll find him covering a little of everything on Auto Express.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Kia EV2 review
Kia EV2 UK - front

Kia EV2 review

Cool styling, an efficient powertrain, surprising space - the Kia EV2 is a solid entry in the small EV market
In-depth reviews
7 Jul 2026
Best superminis to buy 2026
Best superminis - header image

Best superminis to buy 2026

It's a hard-fought class, but these are the 10 best superminis on sale right now
Best cars & vans
2 Jul 2026
New Kia EV2 arrives with 281 miles of range for under £25,000
Kia EV2 - front

New Kia EV2 arrives with 281 miles of range for under £25,000

The new Kia EV2 comes with cute styling and plenty of space, and now competitive pricing adds to the appeal
News
1 Apr 2026
Cold weather range no problem for Kia’s baby: new EV2 drops less than 25% at -20 degrees
Kia EV2 front angled

Cold weather range no problem for Kia’s baby: new EV2 drops less than 25% at -20 degrees

Kia’s upcoming baby electric car came within 25 per cent of its WLTP range figure in sub-zero tests in Norway
News
13 Feb 2026

Most Popular

New Polestar 2 on the way: More range, better tech and a saloon transformation
Polestar 2 - exclusive image

New Polestar 2 on the way: More range, better tech and a saloon transformation

The new Polestar 2 is set to morph into a sporty saloon, and our exclusive image previews how it could look
News
6 Jul 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia Estate is a cavernous family car for £210 a month
Skoda Octavia Estate vRS - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia Estate is a cavernous family car for £210 a month

Not many cars tick all the boxes, but the Skoda Octavia Estate is one of those. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 July.
News
3 Jul 2026
The UK's first Chinese car UK brand casualty? Skywell is looking at the exit
Skywell BE11 - front cornering

The UK's first Chinese car UK brand casualty? Skywell is looking at the exit

Skywell sold a grand total of 31 cars in the UK last year and its importer, Innovation Automotive, has now shut down
News
6 Jul 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content