New Kia EV4 GT hot hatch to challenge the mighty VW Golf R

This is our first official (if slightly blurry) look at the new Kia EV4 GT hot hatch that’s slated to arrive next year. It’ll pack plenty of power and all-wheel drive, making it a rival to the Volkswagen Golf R.

Auto Express snapped this picture during the international launch of the new all-electric Kia EV4. However, it doesn’t reveal much about the hot GT version other than it will get neon green brake calipers and detailing like Kia’s EV6 GT, plus unique wheel design and what looks to be a new front bumper.

The standard EV4 uses a single 201bhp electric motor to drive the front wheels. With an extra e-motor mounted on the rear axle, not only will the EV4 GT get all-wheel drive, we expect it’ll pump out between 300bhp and 400bhp. For context, the latest Golf R has 328bhp on tap, while the Audi RS 3 spits out 394bhp.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Considering a top-of-the-line Kia EV4 costs nearly £45,000 – although you can get up to £1,000 off the entire EV4 range through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, or lease a car from £315 per month – we assume the EV4 GT will be over £50,000.

Beside power, what other upgrades will the EV4 GT get?

We suspect the EV4 GT will inherit the Virtual Gear Shift system (VGS) from the EV6 GT and new EV9 GT. It’s designed to mimic the sound and feel of a petrol car with a V6 engine and an eight-speed transmission. This should help deliver a more engaging driving experience than electric hot hatches such as the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX and MG4 XPower.