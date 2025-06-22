Car Deal of the Day: Spacious and sophisticated Kia Niro EV for less than £240 per month

Comfortable family SUV

Three-year lease deal

Only £237 per month

The Kia Niro EV might not be the newest electric SUV on the block, but it’s very good, offering sophisticated looks, a classy interior, comfortable ride and lots of space. Plus, it can be yours for only £237 per month, thanks to this deal we found through the Auto Express Find A Car service.

That price is being offered by First Vehicle Leasing, through Auto Express. It’s for a three-year lease with an initial payment of £3,149, followed by monthly payments of £237. Included in the offer is an annual allowance of 5,000 miles per year, or you can extend it to 8,000 for less than £20 extra each month.

Even though this is the entry-level Niro EV, it still comes equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, dual 10.25-inch displays, sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, smart cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and various driver-assistance systems.

Every Niro EV features a 65kWh battery that offers up to 285 miles of range and powers a 201bhp fount-mounted electric motor, which can propel the family SUV from 0-62mph in a little under eight seconds. The Kia’s 72kW maximum charging speed isn’t the fastest we’ve seen, and as a result, it takes at least 45 minutes to recharge from 10 to 80 per cent battery capacity.

Inside, the sharp displays are housed in a single curved panel, below which is the same handy, dual-purpose touch panel as in the Kia EV6. Push one button, and the panel offers either the climate controls or shortcuts for the infotainment system. You also get an impressive 475-litre boot, plus an additional 20 litres of storage space under the bonnet.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car retailers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

Check out the Kia Niro EV Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…