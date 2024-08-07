Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two adds more customisation for 626bhp super-SUV

The most powerful Range Rover ever gets fresh interior and exterior options

by: Alastair Crooks
6 Aug 2024
Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two - front8

As performance SUVs go, the new Range Rover Sport SV is up there with the most ludicrous ever created – and now there’s the ‘Edition Two’ to ensure that it stands out even further. 

The SV Edition Two is set to build on the offering of the Edition One with extra themes to help personalise the car. So while the Edition One comes with three paint options - matte-finish bronze, metallic silver or obsidian black – the new Edition Two adds Blue Nebula Matte, Marl Grey Gloss, Sunrise Copper Satin and Ligurian Black Gloss to the paint palette. 

Each of the four new paints comes with its own ‘theme’. Blue Nebula Matte is paired with the satin foreign-carbon exterior pack, with a painted carbon-fibre bonnet and 23-inch forged wheels in black. The performance seats (exclusive to the SV) are upholstered in ‘light cloud’ and ebony Windsor leather. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Marl Grey Gloss gets the gloss carbon-twill exterior pack with 23-inch carbon gloss wheels and brake calipers finished in ‘sunrise copper’. A ‘rosewood and ebony’ colour is picked for the leather interior.

Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two - rear8

A sunrise-copper satin finish comes on the third option, with a satin carbon-twill exterior pack and red brake calipers; the interior again features Windsor leather, but in ebony. The fourth theme of Ligurian Black Gloss exterior paint is combined with a satin carbon-twill exterior with exposed carbon fibre on the bonnet, 23-inch wheels in carbon gloss, yellow brake calipers and an ebony interior with knit and Range Rover’s ‘ultrafabrics’ upholstery. 

Given its position as the flagship Range Rover Sport, you’d assume most SV Edition Two buyers would opt for the gigantic 23-inch alloy wheels, but Range Rover also offers 22-inch diamond-cut alternatives with a satin-grey contrast. The Edition Two can also be had with a range of brake caliper colours and the roof can be specified in the body colour. The performance seats inside can have seat backs that match the exterior, and as on the Edition One, they come with Range Rover’s ‘Body and Soul Seats’ technology, through which the speakers are incorporated into the seats. 

Powering the Edition Two is the same 4.4-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 as found in the Edition One, producing 626bhp and 750Nm of torque. But the Edition Two is able to corner more keenly, thanks to new Michelin Pilot Sport 5 S tyres; they allowing a 0.1G increase in lateral load compared with the standard-fit all-season tyre.

Pricing for the SV Edition Two hasn’t been revealed, but we expect it to cost at least as much as the £171,460 Edition One, and probably carry a premium over it.

Click here for our list of the best performance cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Top 10 best luxury SUVs 2024
Best luxury SUVs - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best luxury SUVs 2024

These are the best posh SUVs to buy right now
17 Jul 2024
Top 10 best luxury cars to buy 2024
Best luxury cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best luxury cars to buy 2024

Indulge yourself with our list of the best luxury cars on sale today
15 Jul 2024
Range Rover Sport SV Celestial Collection brings Greek mythology to a showroom near you
Range Rover Sport SV Celestial Collection
News

Range Rover Sport SV Celestial Collection brings Greek mythology to a showroom near you

The new Range Rover Sport SV special edition models look to the cosmos for design inspiration
25 Jun 2024
New Range Rover Sport SV 2024 review: staggering SUV performance
Range Rover Sport SV - front
Road tests

New Range Rover Sport SV 2024 review: staggering SUV performance

The new Range Rover Sport SV boasts stunning pace, while retaining the standard car's impressive levels of comfort and off-road ability
16 Feb 2024

Most Popular

JLR is moving in the opposite direction to VW-Audi and Hyundai-Kia, and that’s not a good thing
Opinion - JLR
Opinion

JLR is moving in the opposite direction to VW-Audi and Hyundai-Kia, and that’s not a good thing

Instead of following the successful business model adopted by VW-Audi, Toyota-Lexus and Hyundai-Kia, Mike Rutherford thinks JLR is moving in the oppos…
4 Aug 2024
Car hacking software use by UK Police shrouded in “unacceptable secrecy”
Police car and van
News

Car hacking software use by UK Police shrouded in “unacceptable secrecy”

The majority of UK police forces refuse to admit whether they use hi-tech car forensics software
29 Jul 2024
Hyundai Tucson vs Ford Kuga vs Vauxhall Grandland: which is the ultimate hybrid family SUV?
Hyundai Tucson vs Ford Kuga vs Vauxhall Grandland - front tracking
Car group tests

Hyundai Tucson vs Ford Kuga vs Vauxhall Grandland: which is the ultimate hybrid family SUV?

Hyundai, Ford and Vauxhall go head to head to find the best hybrid family SUV on the market
3 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content