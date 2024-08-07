Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two adds more customisation for 626bhp super-SUV

As performance SUVs go, the new Range Rover Sport SV is up there with the most ludicrous ever created – and now there’s the ‘Edition Two’ to ensure that it stands out even further.

The SV Edition Two is set to build on the offering of the Edition One with extra themes to help personalise the car. So while the Edition One comes with three paint options - matte-finish bronze, metallic silver or obsidian black – the new Edition Two adds Blue Nebula Matte, Marl Grey Gloss, Sunrise Copper Satin and Ligurian Black Gloss to the paint palette.

Each of the four new paints comes with its own ‘theme’. Blue Nebula Matte is paired with the satin foreign-carbon exterior pack, with a painted carbon-fibre bonnet and 23-inch forged wheels in black. The performance seats (exclusive to the SV) are upholstered in ‘light cloud’ and ebony Windsor leather.

Marl Grey Gloss gets the gloss carbon-twill exterior pack with 23-inch carbon gloss wheels and brake calipers finished in ‘sunrise copper’. A ‘rosewood and ebony’ colour is picked for the leather interior.

A sunrise-copper satin finish comes on the third option, with a satin carbon-twill exterior pack and red brake calipers; the interior again features Windsor leather, but in ebony. The fourth theme of Ligurian Black Gloss exterior paint is combined with a satin carbon-twill exterior with exposed carbon fibre on the bonnet, 23-inch wheels in carbon gloss, yellow brake calipers and an ebony interior with knit and Range Rover’s ‘ultrafabrics’ upholstery.

Given its position as the flagship Range Rover Sport, you’d assume most SV Edition Two buyers would opt for the gigantic 23-inch alloy wheels, but Range Rover also offers 22-inch diamond-cut alternatives with a satin-grey contrast. The Edition Two can also be had with a range of brake caliper colours and the roof can be specified in the body colour. The performance seats inside can have seat backs that match the exterior, and as on the Edition One, they come with Range Rover’s ‘Body and Soul Seats’ technology, through which the speakers are incorporated into the seats.

Powering the Edition Two is the same 4.4-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 as found in the Edition One, producing 626bhp and 750Nm of torque. But the Edition Two is able to corner more keenly, thanks to new Michelin Pilot Sport 5 S tyres; they allowing a 0.1G increase in lateral load compared with the standard-fit all-season tyre.

Pricing for the SV Edition Two hasn’t been revealed, but we expect it to cost at least as much as the £171,460 Edition One, and probably carry a premium over it.

