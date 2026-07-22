Verdict

The Lotus Emira 420 Sport with the Lightweight Handling Pack delivers enhanced performance for buyers who are eager to explore the limits of the Emira on a track day. The ride is a little harsher on the road, although it’s not enough to ruin the car’s everyday usability, while the tractable powertrain delivers great performance. The open-top option adds another dimension to the driving experience, too.

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Adding a Sport moniker to a hatchback or SUV is usually a marketing exercise that frequently doesn’t get you much more than a racier look and bigger wheels. But at Lotus, the Sport badge is something a bit special. It was first used on the Esprit Sport 300, a car that had direct links to Lotus’s motorsports activities, and subsequent Sport versions of the Elise and Exige have also offered a more track-focused driving experience.

The latest model to wear the badge is the Emira 420 Sport. It expands the Lotus Emira line-up to five variants (alongside the Turbo, Turbo SE, V6 and V6 auto) and incorporates a raft of enhancements to boost the car’s track performance.

As with the Emira Turbo, the 420 Sport features a 2.0-litre turbo petrol four-cylinder engine and an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox that’s sourced from the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S. The transmission has been recalibrated to help deliver faster shifts, but the bigger change is an increase in power. As the car’s name reveals, the turbo four has been uprated to 420PS (it’s actually 421PS or 416bhp). That’s an increase of 56bhp over the standard Emira Turbo and 16bhp up on the Turbo SE, while torque increases from 430Nm (or 480Nm in the SE) at 3,000rpm to 500Nm at 5,000rpm.