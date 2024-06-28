New Maserati GranCabrio Folgore 2024 review: electric open-top cruising at its best

The really impressive part, though, is that regardless of which setting you’re in there’s always a sense of stiffness from the structure, which is very impressive considering the big, open four-seater cabin layout. The steering is a touch heavier than in the petrol cars, which is no bad thing, and thanks to the clever T-shaped battery pack, it feels as if you’re sitting amongst the weight of the car, rather than on top of it.

There’s no ignoring the Folgore’s sheer mass, however. It always needs some level of management, and despite good rather than great brake feel, you also need to keep on top of the inertia when pushing on. You can, if you’re feeling particularly ambitious, take advantage of the true-torque vectoring on the rear axle, but it’s never really comfortable at this higher pace.

But when you do slow things down a bit, fold the roof down and enjoy the wonderfully appointed cabin, its Italian handbag-quality leather strewn across almost every surface and even a quite excellent level of protection from wind buffeting, it’s clear that Maserati has this car nailed in the aspect that it knows its customers will appreciate.

From the exceptional refinement of the electric powertrain and its relentless performance, superb ride quality, eccentric and luxurious interior and the fact it will seat four people, Maserati has found an as yet unoccupied niche with lots of appeal. In a collection of two, three or more cars in a garage, the GranCabrio Folgore should absolutely have a place on the shopping lists of the super rich. But that would be a shame, as the Folgore’s so good it could, and should, be used every single day.