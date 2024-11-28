Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Exclusive new Maserati GranTurismo 110 Anniversario is a 750bhp birthday party

This special, fully-electric GranTurismo is Maserati’s present to itself

By:Alastair Crooks
28 Nov 2024
Maserati GranTurismo 110 Anniversario Blu Inchiostro and Rame Folgore18

We’ve already seen a few special Maseratis this year in the shape of the MC20 GT2 Stradale, GranCabrio Folgore and Grecale Folgore – and now the Italian brand has chosen to celebrate its 110th birthday in style by unveiling the GranTurismo 110 Anniversario. 

The new model is based on the all-electric Folgore, and suitably just 110 will be made, with 55 offered in ‘Rame Folgore’ and 55 in ‘Blu Inchiostro’ – that’s red and blue, in case you’re wondering. 

A unique touch to the 110 Anniversario is the logo, which features the Maserati Trident on the C-pillar incorporating the Roman numerals for 110. The wheels are also finished in black and copper, with a choice of interior colourways – denim or black with stitching in copper or blue. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Folgore is unchanged underneath, meaning there’s a 92.5kWh battery powering a tri-motor set up with 750bhp and 1,350Nm of torque, and an all-wheel-drive system. The result is 0-62mph in 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 199mph, despite the Folgore’s portly 2,260kg kerbweight. 

Both iterations of the Folgore will be on display on Saturday 30 November at a showroom in Viale Ciro Menotti, Modena. There’s no hint on pricing yet, although given the limited-run production and tweaks, we expect a rise on the £178,330 the Folgore normally commands. 

The 110 Anniversario’s logo will also appear on Maserati’s Formula E race car next season, which kicks off on 7 December in Brazil.

Click here for our list of the best performance cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Coupe of the Year 2024: Maserati GranTurismo
Maserati GranTurismo - Coupe of the Year 2024

Coupe of the Year 2024: Maserati GranTurismo

The Maserati GranTurismo is the 2024 Auto Express Coupe of the Year, with the BMW 2 Series and Porsche 718 Cayman commended
Awards
3 Jul 2024

Most Popular

​Car tax 2024/2025: Understanding VED road tax
car tax calculator

​Car tax 2024/2025: Understanding VED road tax

Confused by VED road tax? Our comprehensive guide explains how much you'll pay to tax your car in the 2024/25 financial year
Tips & advice
13 Nov 2024
New Audi Q5 Sportback returns with an even sleeker look
Audi Q5 Sportback - front

New Audi Q5 Sportback returns with an even sleeker look

Designed from the word go this time around, Audi’s sleek Q5 Sportback is back and looks better than ever
News
26 Nov 2024
New Volvo XC90 T8 2024 review: popular plug-in hybrid is better than ever
Volvo XC90 T8 - front

New Volvo XC90 T8 2024 review: popular plug-in hybrid is better than ever

The Volvo XC90 SUV has been updated to keep if fresh against newer competition
Road tests
25 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content