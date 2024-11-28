Exclusive new Maserati GranTurismo 110 Anniversario is a 750bhp birthday party

We’ve already seen a few special Maseratis this year in the shape of the MC20 GT2 Stradale, GranCabrio Folgore and Grecale Folgore – and now the Italian brand has chosen to celebrate its 110th birthday in style by unveiling the GranTurismo 110 Anniversario.

The new model is based on the all-electric Folgore, and suitably just 110 will be made, with 55 offered in ‘Rame Folgore’ and 55 in ‘Blu Inchiostro’ – that’s red and blue, in case you’re wondering.

A unique touch to the 110 Anniversario is the logo, which features the Maserati Trident on the C-pillar incorporating the Roman numerals for 110. The wheels are also finished in black and copper, with a choice of interior colourways – denim or black with stitching in copper or blue.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Folgore is unchanged underneath, meaning there’s a 92.5kWh battery powering a tri-motor set up with 750bhp and 1,350Nm of torque, and an all-wheel-drive system. The result is 0-62mph in 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 199mph, despite the Folgore’s portly 2,260kg kerbweight.

Both iterations of the Folgore will be on display on Saturday 30 November at a showroom in Viale Ciro Menotti, Modena. There’s no hint on pricing yet, although given the limited-run production and tweaks, we expect a rise on the £178,330 the Folgore normally commands.

The 110 Anniversario’s logo will also appear on Maserati’s Formula E race car next season, which kicks off on 7 December in Brazil.

Click here for our list of the best performance cars...