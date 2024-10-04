Great fun to drive; elegant design

With its handsome design and plush, driver-focused interior, the Mazda 3 undoubtedly has an upmarket swagger in the family hatchback class. And yet, despite this, the Japanese five-door is cheaper than all of its main rivals, including the soon-to-be-retired Ford Focus and sensible Skoda Scala.

That's right – through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Leasing Options is offering the Mazda 3 for under £179 a month right now. All that's needed to kickstart the agreement is a £2,495.71 initial payment – that's excellent value for money.

This two-year deal has a mileage limit of 5,000 miles a year, but this can be bumped up to a far more flexible 8,000 per annum for just over £17 extra a month.

Centre-Line is the trim on offer here, and while it is the lowest specification Mazda offers, it still has all the basics and a few luxuries, too.

Mazda throws in 16-inch alloys, air conditioning, LED headlights, radar cruise control, and a 10.25-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There's even integrated sat-nav and a colour head-up display.

While rivals offer small petrol engines with equally small turbos to power their offerings, Mazda prefers larger engines, believing higher capacity, naturally-aspirated motors deliver better fuel economy.

So here, in this Mazda 3, there's a hefty 2.5-litre, mild-hybrid four-cylinder petrol engine pushing out 138bhp. It's a smooth unit, that's quiet and refined, plus it's mated to a delightfully direct six-speed manual gearbox.

The 3 also has beautifully direct steering and sharp handling, meaning it's one of the most enjoyable family hatchbacks on sale to drive. Plus, the quality-feeling interior only underlines what a great deal this is.

