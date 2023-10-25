Return of the Mazda RX-7 draws close as Iconic SP is marked for production

Harking back to the unforgettable third-generation FD Mazda RX-7 of the 1990s, the Iconic SP concept wowed the automotive world last year. Now Mazda has given us further hope of its legendary sports car’s return.

Masashi Nakayama, General Manager of Mazda’s design division, hinted at the Iconic SP’s deeper significance. He stated, “this concept is not just one of those empty show cars. It’s been designed with real intent to turn it into a production model in the not-so-distant future.”

Naohito Saga, Executive Officer of Mazda research and development added, “standing by the car, you should be able to picture what sort of engine would be housed under the bonnet”. Over three generations and 24 years, the RX-7 used a rotary engine and became synonymous with the powertrain and its unique characteristics.

After using rotary power in the RX-8 sports car in the 2000s, Mazda brought back the rotary engine on its MX-30 R-EV, though in that car a single rotor is used to power the electric motor as a range-extender. The Mazda Iconic SP show car has two rotors instead, but also comes with an electric powertrain, which Mazda says is ideal for sports car packages. It claims the rotary engine will be able to burn a multitude of fuels.