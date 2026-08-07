The next-generation Mazda CX-3, as teased in a company presentation earlier this year, might not make it to Britain, despite an admission from UK managing director Jeremy Thomson that the business needs to focus on “volume segments” instead of niche markets as it has done in the past.

When asked about the elephant in the room – the maker’s lack of presence in the lucrative B-segment SUV class – Thomson said: “We’ve just got to be clear, as a relatively small-ish brand, about what you bring to the market. It needs to work across multiple national sales companies and probably outside of Europe, as well as within Europe.”

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The suggestion, we assume, is that until Mazda chooses to electrify the next-generation CX-3 with a hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrain – or launch an EV-only CX-3e – Thomson’s hands are tied. In response, he mentioned the jacked-up Mazda CX-30 was “doing well” alongside the Toyota Yaris-based Mazda 2 Hybrid, which has recently replaced the petrol-powered 2 as the maker’s sole supermini offering.

The new CX-3, which is expected to make its debut in Japan in 2027, was confirmed in August via a shadowy teaser image and accompanying ‘Next-generation CX-3’ scripture. However, the brand has been quiet ever since, and no prototypes have yet been caught testing.

There is no news on Mazda extending its joint venture with Chinese automotive giant Changan, either – a partnership that this year has seen the launch of two new EVs: the Mazda 6e and CX-6e, boosting the company’s presence in the fleet market.