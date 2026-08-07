New Mazda CX-3 might dodge the UK, and electrification is to blame
Teased earlier this year, the ‘next-generation CX-3’ isn’t considered suitable for the UK due to its lack of electrified engines
The next-generation Mazda CX-3, as teased in a company presentation earlier this year, might not make it to Britain, despite an admission from UK managing director Jeremy Thomson that the business needs to focus on “volume segments” instead of niche markets as it has done in the past.
When asked about the elephant in the room – the maker’s lack of presence in the lucrative B-segment SUV class – Thomson said: “We’ve just got to be clear, as a relatively small-ish brand, about what you bring to the market. It needs to work across multiple national sales companies and probably outside of Europe, as well as within Europe.”
The suggestion, we assume, is that until Mazda chooses to electrify the next-generation CX-3 with a hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrain – or launch an EV-only CX-3e – Thomson’s hands are tied. In response, he mentioned the jacked-up Mazda CX-30 was “doing well” alongside the Toyota Yaris-based Mazda 2 Hybrid, which has recently replaced the petrol-powered 2 as the maker’s sole supermini offering.
The new CX-3, which is expected to make its debut in Japan in 2027, was confirmed in August via a shadowy teaser image and accompanying ‘Next-generation CX-3’ scripture. However, the brand has been quiet ever since, and no prototypes have yet been caught testing.
There is no news on Mazda extending its joint venture with Chinese automotive giant Changan, either – a partnership that this year has seen the launch of two new EVs: the Mazda 6e and CX-6e, boosting the company’s presence in the fleet market.
Thomson acknowledged that the project “clearly has the potential for more”, insisting “the route [Mazda] will go to filling other car lines to get electrification – whether that’s developing [its] own products in-house, or utilising the relationships [it has] elsewhere – is to be determined”.
Thomson continued: “All I can say is there are segments we will continue to focus on and particularly volume ones.”
Many of the UK’s best-selling cars, such as the Ford Puma and Nissan Juke, are small SUVs, and it’s an area of the market that Mazda has been absent from since the first-generation CX-3 was taken off-sale back in 2021.
Unrelated to the Changan-Mazda JV, the next CX-3 will be a homegrown Mazda. This means that it’ll feature a range of combustion powertrains, possibly including that aforementioned hybrid option that we know is already in development. It also suggests that the car may be front-wheel drive only, and could even include a six-speed manual gearbox on non-hybridised models.
Much like the all-new Mazda CX-5, we expect the smaller CX-3 to be one of the more capable cars in its class in terms of driving dynamics. We also expect to see the next generation of Mazda’s latest interior design language, as well as fresh digital interfaces and updated safety technology.
What will really set the new CX-3 apart from most of its competition, though, is the design, which could draw inspiration from the Mazda Vision X Concept revealed at last year’s Japan Mobility Show. The dark silhouette featured in Mazda’s financial report gave very little away, but we suspect that many of the concept’s new design elements, such as the fared-in front grille, could be seen on the production model.
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