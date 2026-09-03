Verdict

The Mazda CX-6e is something of a slow burn, a car that you need to spend time with to appreciate rather than dismiss straight away on account of some of its underwhelming stats. Its contemporary design, spacious interior and generous equipment count are immediate pluses, but it lacks a certain feel and authenticity to be considered one of Mazda’s best.

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Mazda might be most famous for its iconic MX-5 roadster, but the bedrock of its success over the past few years has been an expanding line-up of SUVs.

To keep up with market demands, it’s now adding a fully electric one to the range, but it’s not quite as ‘Mazda’ as it might appear. That’s because the CX-6e is the result of a collaboration with Chinese partner Changan – the second after the electric Mazda 6e – although we’re told it has been specifically designed and tuned for European buyers’ tastes.

The CX-6e shares much of its underpinnings with the Deepal S07, but Mazda’s design team has reshaped the exterior with plenty of cues that help it to maintain a family resemblance with other models in the range. However, the CX-6e is an edgier and more modern shape than any we’ve seen from the Japanese brand in the last decade, and looks far more contemporary than the new petrol-powered CX-5 that’s just gone on sale.