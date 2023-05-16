Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Skip advert
Advertisement
New Mercedes VAN.EA platform to underpin all new van models

VAN.EA will herald a new all-electric era for Mercedes-Benz vans

By:Alastair Crooks
13 Dec 2024
Mercedes VAN.EA teaser image

This is our first look at Mercedes’ next-generation van, which is set to use the brand’s new VAN.EA platform. Mercedes announced its intention to launch VAN.EA for upcoming commercial vans and camper vans back in May 2023 and we can expect to see the first van on the new architecture next year. 

Our first glimpse doesn’t reveal too much, although the sleek surfacing and a rakish front screen clearly indicate the brand’s new line-up will take on a more premium approach. Mercedes‑Benz Vans says our first full look at its “vision of a luxurious, highly elegant, and spacious limousine” will come in Spring 2025. The first van on the platform is expected to be a replacement for the new second-generation Mercedes eSprinter electric panel van. 

Mercedes previously said the VAN.EA technology will allow for ‘clear differentiation’ between luxury vans (which is what the teaser image shows) and commercial models. The VAN.EA-P platform (the P standing for ‘premium’) is designed to cater for “high-quality family vans” and everything from “exclusive VIP shuttles to spacious limousines”, according to Mercedes. Commercial vans will use VAN.EA-C - with the C standing for ‘commercial’.

A driving range of at least 500km (310 miles) is being targeted for Mercedes vans with the premium version of the VAN.EA platform. Mercedes also says that VAN.EA will be offered in front-wheel-drive, single-motor guise or with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive set-up. 

The line-up of all-electric vans sitting on this new architecture will have Mercedes’ upcoming MB.OS infotainment system, and the company says the premium models will be “always on”, meaning they are connected to the internet at all times and able to receive updates. Level 2 automated driving will be available, with plans to roll out Level 3 automation by end of the decade.

Previous images have shown the VAN.EA can cater for mid-size and large camper vans too. There are already several conversion kits for the existing Mercedes EQV available. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

