New generation Mercedes C-Class-sized EV gets ready to battle BMW Neue Klasse

The premium electric saloon battle is about to heat up with an all-new Mercedes executive EV gearing up to go head-to-head with the production version of BMW’s Neue Klasse. Just like the BMW, the C-Class sized model will arrive in 2026 – with Merc’s full engineering might behind it.

The new model is destined to ride on Merc’s all-new MB.EA Medium platform, a next generation architecture that’ll also support an SUV model, which we’ll likely see as early as 2025. As a result, we can see some fundamental changes to this new saloon compared with the current EQS and EQE saloon models.

This starts with a comprehensive re-think of the car’s overall proportions, as the windscreen has been pulled back into a more traditional and upright position. The nose is still relatively short in comparison to Merc’s traditional ICE models, but the changes should help improve front visibility and reduce the size of the dash – two common complaints with the existing electric EQ models.

While the prototype does feature lots of shape-hiding camouflage, the body does look to be production-relevant, and reveals that the new electric model will probably feature a traditional front bonnet, rather than the fixed front clamshell of the current EQ cars. The upright headlights will probably be joined at the centre by a daytime running light.