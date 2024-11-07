New Mercedes-AMG GT SUV: a fresh look at the 1,153bhp EV beast
A fresh batch of spy shots gives a look at the monstrous Mercedes-AMG electric SUV with a little less camo
Mercedes-AMG may have become a performance car icon through the deployment of shouty V8s, but it can’t escape the electric car revolution, as evidenced by the GT 4-Door Electric and, soon, a new electric SUV.
We first saw the AMG GT SUV in cold-weather testing, and soon after, some official teaser images from Mercedes-AMG along with the tagline ‘built to challenge all you know’. Now, another test mule has been spotted in the wild, this time with a little less camouflage, giving a better idea of the car’s final form. It’s also wearing a set of wheels that look more like what might be fitted to the finished article.
Underpinning the new Mercedes-AMG GT SUV is the same brand-new, purpose-built AMG.EA architecture that is used on the recently launched AMG GT 4-Door Coupe - with which, unsurprisingly, the SUV will share plenty of its design.
The prototypes doing the rounds are still quite heavily disguised, making the teaser images worth a look for further clues about what the car will end up looking like. They show a similar headlight signature with three lines emulating the Mercedes three-pointed star badge. We also expect to see a large blanked-off grille panel using AMG’s signature ‘Panamericana’ pattern - something we can just make out behind the cloak in the teaser. The 4-Door’s three tubular tail-lights look to have been reduced to one in the SUV, and while it’s not on show here, expect a similarly large active spoiler that’s concealed within the tailgate.
Prototype spy shots show massive wheels framing suitably large brake discs and calipers, plus a sleek (for an SUV) profile to improve the EV’s aerodynamic efficiency. AMG’s electric SUV has a relatively traditional two-box shape rather than an ultra-sporting fastback design, and a relatively long bonnet – in stark contrast to the EQE and EQS AMG SUVs currently in production. There’s also a raked rear window for an almost coupe-SUV look.
The AMG.EA platform will be able to provide some outrageous performance, as we’ve already seen on the 4-Door model. On that car, there’s a choice of three models: an entry-level GT 53 with a dual-motor set-up puts out 536bhp, then a GT 55 with three electric motors delivers 805bhp, and finally the GT 63 offers a massive 1,153bhp.
The motors in those range-topping models feature axial-flux technology, developed by British firm Yasa. These are smaller and lighter than the radial motors used in most EVs, yet are three times more power dense at the same time.
Another interesting element that has already been utilised for the 4-Door is a virtual gearbox. This will surely make its way to the SUV with gearshifting and torque distribution modelled on the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8-powered AMG GT R. Other clever technology that should make its way over to the SUV includes adaptive air suspension and rear-axle steering to boost agility and stability.
Range isn’t likely to be a priority for the AMG SUV considering the performance available. And given its less aerodynamic and heavier body, it’s not likely to challenge the 4-Door’s maximum 426-mile range. However, the 106kWh battery employed in the AMG.EA cars is able to take on an ultra-rapid 600kW charging speed so drivers should be able to add more than 250 miles of range after just 10 minutes plugged in.
Pricing for the AMG GT 55 4-Door kicks off at just over £120,000, while the range-topping GT 63 tops out at £173,000. The new SUV will almost certainly be more expensive, potentially nudging £200,000 in its top trim.
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