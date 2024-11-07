Mercedes-AMG may have become a performance car icon through the deployment of shouty V8s, but it can’t escape the electric car revolution, as evidenced by the GT 4-Door Electric and, soon, a new electric SUV.

We first saw the AMG GT SUV in cold-weather testing, and soon after, some official teaser images from Mercedes-AMG along with the tagline ‘built to challenge all you know’. Now, another test mule has been spotted in the wild, this time with a little less camouflage, giving a better idea of the car’s final form. It’s also wearing a set of wheels that look more like what might be fitted to the finished article.

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Underpinning the new Mercedes-AMG GT SUV is the same brand-new, purpose-built AMG.EA architecture that is used on the recently launched AMG GT 4-Door Coupe - with which, unsurprisingly, the SUV will share plenty of its design.

The prototypes doing the rounds are still quite heavily disguised, making the teaser images worth a look for further clues about what the car will end up looking like. They show a similar headlight signature with three lines emulating the Mercedes three-pointed star badge. We also expect to see a large blanked-off grille panel using AMG’s signature ‘Panamericana’ pattern - something we can just make out behind the cloak in the teaser. The 4-Door’s three tubular tail-lights look to have been reduced to one in the SUV, and while it’s not on show here, expect a similarly large active spoiler that’s concealed within the tailgate.