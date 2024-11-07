Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Mercedes-AMG GT SUV: a fresh look at the 1,153bhp EV beast

A fresh batch of spy shots gives a look at the monstrous Mercedes-AMG electric SUV with a little less camo

By:Alastair Crooks, Matt Robinson
16 Sep 2026
New Mercedes-AMG GT SUV - front 3/419

Mercedes-AMG may have become a performance car icon through the deployment of shouty V8s, but it can’t escape the electric car revolution, as evidenced by the GT 4-Door Electric and, soon, a new electric SUV.

We first saw the AMG GT SUV in cold-weather testing, and soon after, some official teaser images from Mercedes-AMG along with the tagline ‘built to challenge all you know’. Now, another test mule has been spotted in the wild, this time with a little less camouflage, giving a better idea of the car’s final form. It’s also wearing a set of wheels that look more like what might be fitted to the finished article. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Underpinning the new Mercedes-AMG GT SUV is the same brand-new, purpose-built AMG.EA architecture that is used on the recently launched AMG GT 4-Door Coupe - with which, unsurprisingly, the SUV will share plenty of its design. 

The prototypes doing the rounds are still quite heavily disguised, making the teaser images worth a look for further clues about what the car will end up looking like. They show a similar headlight signature with three lines emulating the Mercedes three-pointed star badge. We also expect to see a large blanked-off grille panel using AMG’s signature ‘Panamericana’ pattern - something we can just make out behind the cloak in the teaser. The 4-Door’s three tubular tail-lights look to have been reduced to one in the SUV, and while it’s not on show here, expect a similarly large active spoiler that’s concealed within the tailgate. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Prototype spy shots show massive wheels framing suitably large brake discs and calipers, plus a sleek (for an SUV) profile to improve the EV’s aerodynamic efficiency. AMG’s electric SUV has a relatively traditional two-box shape rather than an ultra-sporting fastback design, and a relatively long bonnet – in stark contrast to the EQE and EQS AMG SUVs currently in production. There’s also a raked rear window for an almost coupe-SUV look. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The AMG.EA platform will be able to provide some outrageous performance, as we’ve already seen on the 4-Door model. On that car, there’s a choice of three models: an entry-level GT 53 with a dual-motor set-up puts out 536bhp, then a GT 55 with three electric motors delivers 805bhp, and finally the GT 63 offers a massive 1,153bhp.  

The motors in those range-topping models feature axial-flux technology, developed by British firm Yasa. These are smaller and lighter than the radial motors used in most EVs, yet are three times more power dense at the same time. 

Another interesting element that has already been utilised for the 4-Door is a virtual gearbox. This will surely make its way to the SUV with gearshifting and torque distribution modelled on the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8-powered AMG GT R. Other clever technology that should make its way over to the SUV includes adaptive air suspension and rear-axle steering to boost agility and stability.

New Mercedes-AMG GT SUV - rear 3/419

Range isn’t likely to be a priority for the AMG SUV considering the performance available. And given its less aerodynamic and heavier body, it’s not likely to challenge the 4-Door’s maximum 426-mile range. However, the 106kWh battery employed in the AMG.EA cars is able to take on an ultra-rapid 600kW charging speed so drivers should be able to add more than 250 miles of range after just 10 minutes plugged in.

Pricing for the AMG GT 55 4-Door kicks off at just over £120,000, while the range-topping GT 63 tops out at £173,000. The new SUV will almost certainly be more expensive, potentially nudging £200,000 in its top trim. 

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

The diesel company car is dying and I couldn't be happier
Jordan diesel company car opinion

The diesel company car is dying and I couldn't be happier

News editor Jordan Katsianis argues that while diesel still has its merits, its demise in company cars is no bad thing
Opinion
23 Aug 2026
Most expensive cars ever sold at auction
Most expensive cars - header image August 2026

Most expensive cars ever sold at auction

The rarest and most desirable cars ever made fetch eye-watering sums when going under the hammer. These examples attracted the highest auction prices …
Best cars & vans
17 Aug 2026
Are Mercedes cars too screen heavy? It could be about to get worse
Mercedes C-Class Electric - dash

Are Mercedes cars too screen heavy? It could be about to get worse

Mercedes has made a point of putting lots of screen space in its new cars. But is it too much, and will it turn off customers?
News
6 Aug 2026
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026: Your guide to all the key cars
Goodwood 2026

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026: Your guide to all the key cars

2026’s Goodwood Festival of Speed was an exceptional celebration of cars from the past, present and future! These were the top reveals and star cars…
News
13 Jul 2026

Most Popular

Rising prices are forcing us into older cars, don't tax them as well
Opinion - Rutherford don&#039;t tax older cars

Rising prices are forcing us into older cars, don't tax them as well

Mike Rutherford argues that the tougher emissions rules must reflect that millions of Brits rely on older cars every day
Opinion
13 Sep 2026
New Skoda Epiq 2026 review: excellent in almost every way
Ellis Hyde with the Skoda Epiq

New Skoda Epiq 2026 review: excellent in almost every way

The new Skoda Epiq arrives to sit below the Elroq and Enyaq in the Czech brand’s all-electric line-up
Road tests
13 Sep 2026
Sleek new Volkswagen Mission Efficiency unveiled: XL1 successor with 500-mile range
Volkswagen Mission Efficiency - front action

Sleek new Volkswagen Mission Efficiency unveiled: XL1 successor with 500-mile range

The Mission Efficiency is shaped by aerodynamics but has enough space for a family – and could be heading to showrooms with a £42k price tag
News
14 Sep 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content