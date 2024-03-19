New Mercedes-AMG GT 43 revealed with 416bhp 2.0-litre engine

The brand new Mercedes-AMG GT was launched last year, ready to take on the Porsche 911 with a 577bhp 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 under the bonnet. However, AMG has now decided less is more, because the latest variant of its flagship sports car is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder.

The new AMG GT 43 may have half the cylinders, but its turbocharged four-pot engine produces 416bhp and 500Nm of torque, all of which is sent to the rear wheels only through a nine-speed MCT gearbox. 0-62mph takes 4.6 seconds – a few tenths of a second shy of the base Porsche 911 Carrera’s time – while top speed stands at 174mph.

We’re very familiar with the GT 43’s engine as it’s also found in the A 45 S hyper hatch and even the Lotus Emira. But like its drop-top sister car, the AMG SL 43, the GT 43 also benefits from an electric exhaust gas turbocharger – technology derived from Mercedes’ Formula 1 engines.

It uses an electric motor to keep the turbo spooled up and maintain boost pressure even when coasting or braking, thus minimising turbo lag, improving the engine’s responsiveness and delivering more torque at low speeds.