New 2024 Mercedes EQA: Merc’s updated junior EV goes on sale from £49,750

Mercedes has given the EQA small SUV a refresh with more range and a new look

by: Alastair Crooks
3 Jan 2024
2024 Mercedes EQA facelift - front quarter5

The all-electric small SUV genre is getting increasingly competitive and Mercedes has focused on making sure its EQA isn’t left by the wayside by giving it a mid-life update for 2024. 

Despite launching only in 2021, the Mercedes EQA is one of the German firm’s oldest models within its all-electric EQ range. With the likes of the new Hyundai Kona Electric, Honda e:Ny1, Fisker Ocean and other premium rivals like the fresh-faced BMW iX1 to contend with, the EQA’s refresh looks to have come right on time. 

The exterior tweaks are quite subtle, the big news here is that Mercedes has unlocked some extra range from its baby EV. Although Mercedes has invested a lot into its new MMA platform - which will be used on an all-new entry-level EV, the EQA sticks with the older MFA2 architecture that is used on the internal-combustion engined GLA SUV. Despite this and the battery size remaining the same (66.5kWh and 70.5kWh), the EQA’s maximum range has risen from 311 miles to 344 miles. 

In terms of charging both batteries have a maximum recharging speed of 100kW. The 66.5kWh models can replenish their batteries in 32 minutes from 10-80 per cent with the 70.5kWh versions taking 35 minutes. 

The EQA line up kicks off with the 250+ model. These versions get the larger 70.5kWh battery and a single front-mounted electric motor with 187bhp and 385Nm of torque. That’s enough for a 0-62mph time of 8.6 seconds (0.3 seconds quicker than before) and an unchanged top speed of 99mph. 

Mercedes has ditched the 300 4MATIC so now there’s just the 350 4MATIC version above the 250+. The 350 4MATIC has a 66.5kWh battery with power going to two electric motors on each axle for four-wheel drive. This means there’s 288bhp and a chunky 520Nm of torque available for a 0-62mph time of six seconds and a top speed of 99mph. 

The 250+ is offered in Sport Executive, AMG Line Executive, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus. Sport Executive costs from £49,750 and gets features such as Mercedes’ ‘Parking Package’ which includes a reverse parking camera, parking assist and blind spot assist. The latest MBUX system comes to the EQA on the car’s dual 10-inch displays. The Mercedes me app and the latest version of its voice assistance is available too.  

2024 Mercedes EQA facelift - interior5

The AMG Line Executive starts at £52,010 and comes with a sportier AMG-inspired bodykit plus larger 19-inch alloy wheels - however, range drops from 344 miles in the Sport Executive to 323 miles here. AMG Line versions also get AMG floor mats, sport seats in Mercedes’ ARTICO man-made leather and a sports steering wheel wrapped in nappa leather and red stitching. 

AMG Line Premium starts from £55,010 and receives the ‘Advanced Plus Package’ which adds augmented reality for the sat-nav, an uprated sound system plus wireless charging and connection. There’s also a 360-degree camera and 20-inch wheels. AMG Line Premium further decreases range to 318 miles. 

The AMG Line Premium Plus is priced from £58,010 (£60,510 should you choose the 350 4MATIC powertrain). The exterior changes include black 20-inch wheels and black finishes to the trim. There’s also a panoramic sliding sunroof, a head-up display and a Burmester sound system. As for range, the Premium Plus maxes out at 313 miles.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

