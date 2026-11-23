Used - available now 2019 Mercedes GLA 14,391 milesManualPetrol1.6L Cash £13,000 View GLA 2023 Mercedes GLA 30,698 milesAutomaticPetrol1.3L Cash £20,697 View GLA 2023 Mercedes GLA 46,449 milesAutomaticPetrol1.3L Cash £20,799 View GLA 2027 Mercedes GLA 27,400 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0L Cash £23,249 View GLA

Officially speaking, the new Mercedes will go even further, with up to 408 miles quoted in ideal conditions. Either way, the brand certainly seems to have covered the basics with the third-generation GLA, which is available in the UK initially in electric form (a petrol will follow) in two formats: the rear-drive 250+, and the all-wheel-drive 350 4Matic, both supplied with an 85kWh usable battery.

Unsurprisingly, that’s similar to what you’ll find underneath the sleek four-door CLA, to which the GLA is closely related. A maximum charging speed of 320kW is another highlight, allowing a 10 to 80 per cent charge, if everything’s going your way, in only 22 minutes. Or more enticingly, the ability to add nearly 170 miles of range in a 10-minute top-up.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Naturally, the form factor here is a little different from the CLA that debuted all this tech. The new GLA takes up a little more space on the road than its predecessor (it’s 155mm longer and 39mm wider) and while it’s actually a little lower than before, the seating position still has that raised eyeline appreciated by buyers of vehicles like this. The overall shape is similar to the previous GLA too, though you won’t fail to miss the new front end, whose large illuminated grille has echoes of Mercedes saloons of the 1960s. The tail is striking too, with two oblong light units linked by a centre element and a concave surface that gives us just the slightest hint of the latest AMG GT 4-Door.

Much as previous generations of A-Class, CLA and GLA shared cabin architecture, the flat panel spanning the full width of the new GLA’s dashboard looks particularly familiar. Perhaps wisely, you never really see it completely switched off, as that might look quite cheap; instead, the driver display, 14-inch touchscreen, and if you’ve ticked the right boxes, the 14-inch ‘Superscreen’ passenger display are already awake by the time you open the door. The effect, especially flanked by two jet-like air vents at either end of the facia, has plenty of showroom wow-factor.