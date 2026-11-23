New Mercedes GLA Electric 2026 review: hard to find fault with superb EV
The new Mercedes GLA Electric is a great all-rounder, and we look forward to testing it on UK roads to see if it continues to impress
Verdict
Like the closely-related electric CLA, the new Mercedes GLA is a car with very few real weaknesses. The bold grille and flashy Superscreen will stand out in the showroom, but it’s the competitive range, excellent refinement and appealing cabin ambience that will make the bigger impression in longer-term ownership. Final judgement has to be reserved for when we pitch the GLA against its rivals on UK roads, but there’s certainly a lot to like on first impressions.
Remember range anxiety? It was the sensation of stepping into an electric car 10 or 15 years ago and seeing a fully-charged figure of maybe a hundred miles pop up on the screen in front of you – rather than the hundreds of miles we’d been used to with combustion vehicles. Every journey felt like those final few miles on the yellow light in a petrol car.
Well, climbing into the new Mercedes GLA 250+ and having a nice, round 500km show up on the driver display – about 311 miles – and then seeing that figure initially go up by another 20km or so during a gentle drive through the streets of Barcelona, it’s fair to say range anxiety might be dead, at least in Mercedes’ new family crossover.
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Officially speaking, the new Mercedes will go even further, with up to 408 miles quoted in ideal conditions. Either way, the brand certainly seems to have covered the basics with the third-generation GLA, which is available in the UK initially in electric form (a petrol will follow) in two formats: the rear-drive 250+, and the all-wheel-drive 350 4Matic, both supplied with an 85kWh usable battery.
Unsurprisingly, that’s similar to what you’ll find underneath the sleek four-door CLA, to which the GLA is closely related. A maximum charging speed of 320kW is another highlight, allowing a 10 to 80 per cent charge, if everything’s going your way, in only 22 minutes. Or more enticingly, the ability to add nearly 170 miles of range in a 10-minute top-up.
Naturally, the form factor here is a little different from the CLA that debuted all this tech. The new GLA takes up a little more space on the road than its predecessor (it’s 155mm longer and 39mm wider) and while it’s actually a little lower than before, the seating position still has that raised eyeline appreciated by buyers of vehicles like this. The overall shape is similar to the previous GLA too, though you won’t fail to miss the new front end, whose large illuminated grille has echoes of Mercedes saloons of the 1960s. The tail is striking too, with two oblong light units linked by a centre element and a concave surface that gives us just the slightest hint of the latest AMG GT 4-Door.
Much as previous generations of A-Class, CLA and GLA shared cabin architecture, the flat panel spanning the full width of the new GLA’s dashboard looks particularly familiar. Perhaps wisely, you never really see it completely switched off, as that might look quite cheap; instead, the driver display, 14-inch touchscreen, and if you’ve ticked the right boxes, the 14-inch ‘Superscreen’ passenger display are already awake by the time you open the door. The effect, especially flanked by two jet-like air vents at either end of the facia, has plenty of showroom wow-factor.
The passenger display is standard on AMG Line Premium trim and up, and does seem somewhat superfluous when the central screen is hardly an arm-stretch away for a passenger. But if your other half or your teenage offspring can’t sit still, it might at least give them something to fiddle with while you’re driving.
The driving environment is otherwise pretty appealing: a panoramic glass roof is standard across the range so the cabin’s always bathed in natural light, the ambient lighting is slick, the bridge-like centre console has plenty of storage inside, below, and around it, and all the bits you squeeze, prod, and twist are nicely trimmed and seem well put-together. Our Sport Executive test car, specced up with the Superscreen option and beech-brown leather, could have easily passed for a model much further up the Mercedes range based on ambience alone.
With light shining down from the pano roof and a light trim colour, it certainly feels spacious for average-sized adults – in the front and the rear. The front seats are relatively slim which helps free up knee room, and there’s space for feet underneath them, while the glass roof frees up a few inches directly overhead.
Boot space is 410 litres, which isn’t bad, but at first it appears this is where Mercedes has made the compromise for decent interior room – you get 490 litres in the shorter BMW iX1, and even the old GLA gave you 495 litres. That is until you pop the bonnet and find Mercedes has incorporated a frunk, for an extra 107 litres of space, giving you a total now handily above that of the old car and its BMW rival.
The GLA’s ready to go as soon as you step inside, with the traditional Mercedes column-mounted stalk to set things in motion. No fake noises here – Merc has opted for silence, which feels appropriate for a car with little pretence of sportiness. First impressions are of a car with a quiet ride to go with the quiet powertrain, with little jostling from the odd bit of broken tarmac we encounter.
With the Superscreen option and the head-up display option the view ahead feels like data overload at first, though with time you get used to absorbing only the information you need from the barrage of details. The same goes for the touchscreen functions – there’s a lot to take in, but the handful of elements we interacted with worked well.
GLA 250+ models have a single 268bhp rear motor, while the 350 4Matic has front and rear motors for 349bhp in total. We didn’t try the latter, but the former’s output feels more than sufficient most of the time. There isn’t the kick in the kidneys that some EVs will deliver, but even asked to shift along 2,155kg in this format, the 250 zips away from traffic lights and joins motorways with enough pace – and still in blissful silence. Wind and road noise are minimal even at high speeds, though we’re betting some road roar will still creep back in once we try the car on coarse UK surfaces.
Based on our experience with the CLA, the ride shouldn’t deteriorate too much either, and similarly to the saloon, the GLA handles tidily. Steering through the chunky wheel rim is accurate and well-weighted and there’s plenty of grip, and while the GLA’s weight starts to become more apparent as you corner with more verve, there’s still not much body movement, so it always feels composed.
An iX1 betters it for driver appeal, but the Mercedes betters it for relaxation. And while the BMW starts at a lower price, you can spend all you like on an iX1 and still not get close to the GLA’s range figures.
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|Model:
|Mercedes-Benz GLA 250+ Sport Executive
|Price:
|£47,350
|Powertrain:
|85kWh battery, 1x e-motor
|Power/torque:
|268bhp/335Nm
|Transmission:
|Two-speed automatic, rear-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|7.3 seconds
|Top speed:
|130mph
|Range:
|396 miles
|Charging:
|320kW (10-80% in 22 mins)
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,565/1,873/1,604mm
|On sale:
|Now