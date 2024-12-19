Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Mercedes GLB on track for 2026 debut with electric and hybrid powertrains

Next-generation seven-seat compact SUV will join new CLA and GLA on 800V MMA architecture

By:Jordan Katsianis
21 Feb 2025
Mercedes GLB spy shot - dynamic front 3/419

Mercedes has confirmed a string of new BEV and ICE models will be revealed next year – including the all-new GLB. Sharing a brand new EV architecture with the new CLA due in a matter of weeks, the GLB will adopt that model’s highly efficient electric and hybrid powertrains, while retaining its upright and boxy seven-seater body. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

This new MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture) platform has been designed from the ground up for EVs, with the option of fitting small, hybridised ICE powertrains in alongside. Electric GLB models will be available with two battery sizes – 58kWh and 88kWh – and be fitted with both a rear-mounted single-motor layout with around 282bhp or a more potent dual-motor set-up.

More importantly, though, the new GLB will also adopt a cutting-edge 800V electrical system, which will make the entire powertrain more efficient and allow for charging speeds of up to 320kW – far higher than even the much more expensive EQE and EQS models that currently top Mercedes’ BEV line up. 

The rear-mounted e-motor will also feature a two-speed transmission, which will give it punchy acceleration at low speeds, as well as a more relaxed demeanour during high-speed driving. 

Sitting alongside the BEV options will be a range of ICE variants with a 48V mild-hybrid system. A larger range of powertrains will also likely be available in future, including high-spec AMG models. 

Inside, the new GLB will feature a brand new MB OS infotainment system, with bigger displays and a greater level of AI integration than ever before. This will sit within a slightly more rugged interior with seating for up to seven. 

Mercedes GLB spy shot - dynamic rear 3/419

In order to fit seven inside, Mercedes won’t dramatically change the car’s boxy, ‘baby G-Wagen’ inspired design. As we can see in these prototype images, the front end is slightly more rounded than the current GLB’s, and the car will incorporate a new three-pointed star headlight signature – something we saw on the Concept CLA Class in 2023. 

The rear will have a more dramatically different feel, with a thin light bar running in an upside-down U shape underneath the back window. The typical oversized rear badge and other off-road design elements such as roof rails, black wheelarch surrounds and faux skid plates will also feature. 

While Mercedes hasn’t confirmed which order its remaining MMA-platform models will arrive in, we do expect all three – the GLA, GLB and CLA Shooting Brake – to be unveiled by the end of 2026. 

Now read more about the best electric cars to buy right now...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Used Mercedes GLB (Mk1, 2019-date) buyer’s guide: a high quality used seven-seat SUV
Used Mercedes GLB - front

Used Mercedes GLB (Mk1, 2019-date) buyer’s guide: a high quality used seven-seat SUV

A full used buyer’s guide on the Mercedes GLB SUV covering the GLB Mk1 that’s been on sale since 2019
Used car tests
21 Nov 2024

Most Popular

New Fiat Pandina will be a low-cost city car for the masses
Fiat Pandina render (watermarked) - front

New Fiat Pandina will be a low-cost city car for the masses

The all-new ‘mini-Panda’ will reintroduce a budget city car to the Italian brand’s line-up, and our exclusive pictures show what it could look like
News
19 Feb 2025
New 2025 Volvo XC60 adds another layer of class and a bigger, faster touchscreen
Volvo XC60 - front 3/4 static

New 2025 Volvo XC60 adds another layer of class and a bigger, faster touchscreen

The facelifted version of Volvo’s best-selling mid-size SUV should be available to order soon
News
18 Feb 2025
Three car garage: £25k for a BMW 320i, Audi A5 Cab and a Nissan Leaf
Three-car garage for £25,000 - header image

Three car garage: £25k for a BMW 320i, Audi A5 Cab and a Nissan Leaf

We’ve got £25,000 burning a hole in our pocket, and a three-car garage to fill. What will a dip into the Auto Express used car classifieds turn up?
Features
18 Feb 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content