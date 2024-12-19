New Mercedes GLB on track for 2026 debut with electric and hybrid powertrains

Mercedes has confirmed a string of new BEV and ICE models will be revealed next year – including the all-new GLB. Sharing a brand new EV architecture with the new CLA due in a matter of weeks, the GLB will adopt that model’s highly efficient electric and hybrid powertrains, while retaining its upright and boxy seven-seater body.

This new MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture) platform has been designed from the ground up for EVs, with the option of fitting small, hybridised ICE powertrains in alongside. Electric GLB models will be available with two battery sizes – 58kWh and 88kWh – and be fitted with both a rear-mounted single-motor layout with around 282bhp or a more potent dual-motor set-up.

More importantly, though, the new GLB will also adopt a cutting-edge 800V electrical system, which will make the entire powertrain more efficient and allow for charging speeds of up to 320kW – far higher than even the much more expensive EQE and EQS models that currently top Mercedes’ BEV line up.

The rear-mounted e-motor will also feature a two-speed transmission, which will give it punchy acceleration at low speeds, as well as a more relaxed demeanour during high-speed driving.

Sitting alongside the BEV options will be a range of ICE variants with a 48V mild-hybrid system. A larger range of powertrains will also likely be available in future, including high-spec AMG models.

Inside, the new GLB will feature a brand new MB OS infotainment system, with bigger displays and a greater level of AI integration than ever before. This will sit within a slightly more rugged interior with seating for up to seven.

In order to fit seven inside, Mercedes won’t dramatically change the car’s boxy, ‘baby G-Wagen’ inspired design. As we can see in these prototype images, the front end is slightly more rounded than the current GLB’s, and the car will incorporate a new three-pointed star headlight signature – something we saw on the Concept CLA Class in 2023.

The rear will have a more dramatically different feel, with a thin light bar running in an upside-down U shape underneath the back window. The typical oversized rear badge and other off-road design elements such as roof rails, black wheelarch surrounds and faux skid plates will also feature.

While Mercedes hasn’t confirmed which order its remaining MMA-platform models will arrive in, we do expect all three – the GLA, GLB and CLA Shooting Brake – to be unveiled by the end of 2026.

