New Mercedes V-Class luxury MPV spied using future EV tech

Mercedes is testing the next-generation V-Class and we’ve caught it on the road for the first time here. The Mercedes V-Class van-based MPV will arrive in 2026 and will be the first model to utilise the upcoming VAN.EA architecture.

The current Mercedes EQV was only facelifted at the beginning of 2024 so that model will comfortably run up until the new all-electric V-Class arrives. We expect the ‘EQV’ name may also be dropped for the new car - if the new ‘G-Class with EQ Technology’ branding (rather than the mooted ‘EQG’ name) for the electric version of the firm’s retro SUV is anything to go by.

Our spy pictures don’t reveal too much about the upcoming electric Mercedes V-Class, there looks to be a little more overhang to the front end and we can make out an outline of a front grille - blanked-out for aerodynamic purposes, of course. Several radar systems can be spotted, including what looks like two on the wing mirrors, and the side profile looks similar to the existing EQV’s, although the wheel arches look much wider. The side skirt hides what looks to be a chunky battery beneath - which can be seen from the rear.