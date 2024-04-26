New Mercedes V-Class luxury MPV spied using future EV tech
The next all-electric V-Class from Mercedes will utilise a bespoke EV architecture
Mercedes is testing the next-generation V-Class and we’ve caught it on the road for the first time here. The Mercedes V-Class van-based MPV will arrive in 2026 and will be the first model to utilise the upcoming VAN.EA architecture.
The current Mercedes EQV was only facelifted at the beginning of 2024 so that model will comfortably run up until the new all-electric V-Class arrives. We expect the ‘EQV’ name may also be dropped for the new car - if the new ‘G-Class with EQ Technology’ branding (rather than the mooted ‘EQG’ name) for the electric version of the firm’s retro SUV is anything to go by.
Our spy pictures don’t reveal too much about the upcoming electric Mercedes V-Class, there looks to be a little more overhang to the front end and we can make out an outline of a front grille - blanked-out for aerodynamic purposes, of course. Several radar systems can be spotted, including what looks like two on the wing mirrors, and the side profile looks similar to the existing EQV’s, although the wheel arches look much wider. The side skirt hides what looks to be a chunky battery beneath - which can be seen from the rear.
Mercedes says that with VAN.EA’s flexibility, there will be scope to have different lengths and powertrain layouts. A front-mounted electric motor will feature on all VAN.EA products with the option of having it by itself for a single-motor, front-wheel drive vehicle or joined by a rear motor for dual-motor, all-wheel drive.
According to Mercedes, “VAN.EA focuses on efficiency and performance in every aspect of the vehicle – including aerodynamics, drivetrain, tires and chassis. The goal is to achieve a high range with an optimal battery capacity, which is directly related to vehicle weight and costs.”
The EQV currently offers 226 miles with the 90kWh battery (our only option in the UK) and 172 miles for the 60kWh battery. Mercedes claims the new electric V-Class will have a range “well over 500 kilometres” (310 miles).
The VAN.EA platform will be offered in ‘VAN.EA-P’ form, with the ‘P’ signifying the targeting of the private sector. This version is likely to be the one used in the V-Class MPV and will focus on “lifestyle-oriented customers with the highest standards, as a VIP shuttle, as a locally CO2-emissions free mobile office or for leisure-active families”.
The flip side of this will be VAN.EA-C - which stands for ‘commercial’. These versions will target customers “who value functionality, reach, payload and cargo space” according to Mercedes and it’s likely to feature under the replacement for the Mercedes Vito panel van.
