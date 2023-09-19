New MG3 cut-price supermini primed for 26 February reveal

The next-generation MG3 supermini will be revealed at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show on 26 February, more than a decade after the current model was unveiled.

The MG3 has faded into the background of the supermini class, unable to land a punch on heavyweights like the Renault Clio, Vauxhall Corsa and Peugeot 208. It can no longer hold a candle to our reigning Supermini of the Year, the Dacia Sandero, when it comes to value for money, either.

The outgoing MG’s one claim to fame is its title as one of the UK’s cheapest new cars on sale, which the new version is expected to retain. To do so, the MG3 will be sticking with petrol power, although its engine is likely to get a helping hand from some level of mild-hybrid tech. It’s the most basic form of electrification, and offers slight improvements in fuel efficiency and CO2 emissions compared to pure-petrol cars.

Despite MG’s success with value-focused EVs such as the award-winning MG4, the new MG3 will not be offered with an all-electric powertrain at this stage.

More technical details will be released at the car’s unveiling, but we already have a very clear idea of what the new MG3 will look like, courtesy of the company’s latest teaser image, and a set of patent images that leaked online last year.