New MG3 cut-price supermini primed for 26 February reveal

Latest Dacia Sandero rival is expected to feature hybrid power, but no electric version

by: Ellis Hyde
16 Jan 2024
2024 MG3 - front end teaser6

The next-generation MG3 supermini will be revealed at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show on 26 February, more than a decade after the current model was unveiled. 

The MG3 has faded into the background of the supermini class, unable to land a punch on heavyweights like the Renault Clio, Vauxhall Corsa and Peugeot 208. It can no longer hold a candle to our reigning Supermini of the Year, the Dacia Sandero, when it comes to value for money, either. 

The outgoing MG’s one claim to fame is its title as one of the UK’s cheapest new cars on sale, which the new version is expected to retain. To do so, the MG3 will be sticking with petrol power, although its engine is likely to get a helping hand from some level of mild-hybrid tech. It’s the most basic form of electrification, and offers slight improvements in fuel efficiency and CO2 emissions compared to pure-petrol cars. 

New MG3 patent image - front quarter 6

Despite MG’s success with value-focused EVs such as the award-winning MG4, the new MG3 will not be offered with an all-electric powertrain at this stage. 

More technical details will be released at the car’s unveiling, but we already have a very clear idea of what the new MG3 will look like, courtesy of the company’s latest teaser image, and a set of patent images that leaked online last year. 

The front end will draw heavily from the striking MG Cyberster sports car, as we can see similarly shaped swept-back headlights, flowing bodywork and tapered bonnet that flows into a sharp nose. 

Of course, unlike the battery-powered Cyberster, the MG3 needs a grille to feed air to its engine and radiator, and it looks like it’s going to be an absolute whopper, stretching the width of the car and featuring horizontal slats. The front end is completed by a large set of air intakes on either side of the bumper and an equally aggressive ‘carbon fibre’ splitter. 

Based on the patent images, the rest of the MG3’s bodywork will be much simpler, and looks to get traditional rear door handles – not ones hidden in the C-pillar like the Clio’s – and a clean rear end design. 

Expect useful gains in cabin space and refinement compared to the current MG3, plus a brand new interior that should feature the same infotainment system and 10.25-inch touchscreen as found in the MG4 hatchback and MG5 estate

As mentioned, the current MG3 is one of the UK’s most affordable new cars starting at just £14,320 for the entry-level Excite model. We expect the new model’s price to increase, especially if any significant hybridisation elements are fitted. That suggests a starting price somewhere between those of the Sandero at £13,795 and Clio at £17,795.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

