News

Car Deal of the Day: MINI Cooper E is a retro-tastic EV for just £234 a month

The electric MINI has style and panache by the buckload, and is our Deal of the Day for November 7.

By:George Armitage
7 Nov 2025
MINI Cooper SE - full front
  • Retro looks inside and out
  • Hugely fun to drive; 186-mile range
  • Only £233.66 a month

Despite some young pretenders arriving on the scene in the past few years, the MINI has always been top dog when it comes to posh small cars. In Electric guise, lease deals are often reasonable – but not right now. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you grab the keys to the Cooper E for a very tempting £230.66 a month if you act straight away. 

This four-year deal from ElectroLease requires £3,066.92 as an initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. This will be enough for the many buyers who want an upmarket car for a mixture of urban and longer journeys, but, should you need more, 8,000 miles a year can be had for just over £12 extra a month. 

The latest electric MINI comes in two flavours – Cooper E and Cooper SE. The former comes with the smaller battery, and this is the model that's on offer in this deal. 

At 36.6kWh (useable), the MINI offers a range of 186 miles. That's a WLTP-tested range – a more real-world estimate would be 160, or even 150 in colder temperatures. But a standard-fit heat pump will help eke out more predictable range figures when the mercury drops. 

A 181bhp electric motor drives the front wheels. Thanks to a chunky 290Nm of torque, the Cooper E feels far quicker than the official 7.3-second 0-62mph sprint time.

The electric Cooper is not just nicely quick but predictably involving to drive, too. Thanks to stiff suspension and that wheel-at-each-corner stance, the MINI laps up corners like no other small EV. Sharp steering and high refinement levels is just the icing on the cake.

Classic trim is the car on offer here, so that means LED lights front and rear, 16-inch alloys, and that distinctive 24-inch OLED touchscreen. The system even has in-built sat-nav, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.  

MINI Cooper SE - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MINI Cooper E leasing offers from leading providers on our MINI Cooper E page.

Deals on MINI Cooper E rivals

Renault 5

Renault 5

New in-stock Renault 5Cash £21,050Avg. savings £2,023
New Renault 5

MG Motor UK MG4

MG Motor UK MG4

New in-stock MG Motor UK MG4Cash £17,853Avg. savings £10,288
New MG Motor UK MG4

Fiat 500

Fiat 500

New in-stock Fiat 500
New Fiat 500

Check out the MINI Cooper E deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

