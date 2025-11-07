Car Deal of the Day: MINI Cooper E is a retro-tastic EV for just £234 a month

Retro looks inside and out

Hugely fun to drive; 186-mile range

Only £233.66 a month

Despite some young pretenders arriving on the scene in the past few years, the MINI has always been top dog when it comes to posh small cars. In Electric guise, lease deals are often reasonable – but not right now.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you grab the keys to the Cooper E for a very tempting £230.66 a month if you act straight away.

This four-year deal from ElectroLease requires £3,066.92 as an initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. This will be enough for the many buyers who want an upmarket car for a mixture of urban and longer journeys, but, should you need more, 8,000 miles a year can be had for just over £12 extra a month.

The latest electric MINI comes in two flavours – Cooper E and Cooper SE. The former comes with the smaller battery, and this is the model that's on offer in this deal.

At 36.6kWh (useable), the MINI offers a range of 186 miles. That's a WLTP-tested range – a more real-world estimate would be 160, or even 150 in colder temperatures. But a standard-fit heat pump will help eke out more predictable range figures when the mercury drops.