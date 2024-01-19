Jeep Wagoneer S set to lead new STLA Large models from Stellantis brands Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Maserati

In total eight new models will be launched on STLA Large before 2026 covering car, crossover and SUV bodystyles. The platform is flexible enough to accommodate off-road models with a 148mm difference in ground clearance possible between models – the Jeep Wagoneer S will be Trail Rated like other Jeeps for off-road driving. Overall length of STLA Large models can range between 4,764 and 5,126mm with wheelbases ranging from 2,870 to 3,075mm. Widths can range from 1,897 to 2,030mm.

An all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S will be the first STLA Large model to arrive in the UK and Europe from 2025, although it’s set to launch in the US later this year. Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares confirmed that the Wagoneer would be coming to the UK, telling Auto Express: “Jeep is a global brand totally by nature – they can be sold anywhere, including the UK.”

Cars based on STLA Large are set to offer a maximum range of around 500 miles, fast charging from 400- and 800-volt architectures and performance for some models with 0-62mph times in the two-second range.

Tavares also reassured buyers of the different brands that a common platform did not mean a convergence of character for STLA Large-based vehicles. “We can accommodate very different ground clearances for off-road and highway driving, we can accommodate different tunings,” he said. “You can tune your products in very different ways and can offer different levels of acoustics in the car – that is imbedded in the initial thinking of our engineers. We gave them the frame that they need to cover from day one – for very different kinds of cars from very different brands. We set the stage from day one.”

Slippery saloon models are expected to be the most efficient, with a range of around 500 miles possible from STLA models using the biggest-possible 118kWh battery. Smaller battery versions of cars based on STLA Large will also be available with battery sizes starting at 85kWh, while front, rear or all-wheel drive will also be available.

Fast charging using the 800-volt architecture will add up to 4.5kWh per minute, while performance and efficiency can also be upgraded over time via over-the-air software updates.

However, although the focus of the STLA Large platform is on all-electric power, like the other STLA platforms, Large will also support hybrid and internal combustion propulsion systems with flexibility for transverse and longitudinal engine configurations.

Little is known about the upcoming Alfa STLA Large SUV and saloon models, but Auto Express exclusively revealed details of Maserati’s new Quattroporte and Levante models, both set to use STLA Large. Speaking to Auto Express last year, Bernard Loire, then Maserati Chief Commercial Officer, said, “You’ll see the first electric-only Maserati in 2025 with a new Quattroporte. You will see that it’s a real Maserati and a real Quattroporte. It will be a full electric car only, it's not going to look like an electric car at all – that's the route that we are choosing.

“Stellantis offers us an opportunity of getting access to technologies and that's extremely important when you know the investments that have to be made on the powertrains, on the batteries, on the software, et cetera,” said Loire. “For us it's a chance to have access to that. And yes, we will try to build our cars on the most common platform taken from Stellantis, but it has to be kept as a Maserati.”

Following on from the Quattroporte will be a new all-electric Levante SUV, but Loire confirmed that it would not be a seven-seater. “The product definition is not yet frozen, but certainly we are working on a new Levante,” he told us. “We are not going to build a boxy car just to have a roominess or package. We will build, in any case a Maserati – a compromise on the design won't be made. And I've got a question for instance, will we have a three rows Maserati? The answer is no.”

