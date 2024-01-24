Oops! Flagship Jeep Wagoneer S leaked by brand’s own parent company
The Jeep Avenger’s much bigger brother will do 0-60mph in 3.5 seconds and is due to arrive in the UK in 2025
As gaffes go, this is pretty bad: the first images of the flagship Jeep Wagoneer S were accidentally shared by its parent company Stellantis on social media, long before the all-new electric SUV’s official unveiling later this year.
The photos were quickly deleted from Facebook, probably by the same unlucky individual who uploaded them, but not before the internet could get its digital mitts on them.
The images confirm that the sleek, commanding design first previewed in 2022 has been largely unchanged during the process of turning the car from concept to a production-ready rival for the BMW iX, Audi Q8 e-tron and forthcoming Range Rover Electric.
Jeep’s iconic seven-slot grille sits pride of place on the front of the Wagoneer S, but has been reimagined slightly, and is now illuminated by LEDs. The grille is flanked by an ultra-slim set of headlights, while a full-width light bar sits above and stretches across the face of the car.
The front bumper looks to have a set of vents on either side, which should help to channel air down the sides of the car, and a large air intake at the bottom to help cool the battery and motors underneath.
The squared-off wheel arches are another typical Jeep design trait, but towards the rear, the enormous floating roof spoiler is designed to channel air down for extra aerodynamic efficiency. We can see that the design of the rear end is very simple, but of course, there’s a full-width light-bar back there, too.
We’ve not been able to get a look inside the Wagooner S yet, but it could take some inspiration from the brand’s current range-topping SUV: the Grand Wagoneer. That car features up to 75 inches of displays, including a separate touchscreen for the climate controls and another display just for the front passenger. The Grand Wagoneer can seat up to eight people, but the Wagoneer S may only be a five-seater like the BMW and Audi SUVs it’s going up against.
The Jeep Wagoneer S will be the first car to use the brand new STLA Large architecture from Stellantis, the same tech that Alfa Romeo and Maserati will use for their flagship EVs.
The bespoke EV architecture can allow for battery sizes ranging from 85kWh to 118kWh, and we expect the Wagoneer S will use the largest unit possible as Jeep says its targeting a range of 400 miles from a single charge. It will also have four-wheel drive, be Trail Rated for off-road driving like other Jeeps and produce 592bhp, allowing it to sprint from 0-60mph in 3.5 seconds.
The Jeep Wagoneer S is due to be unveiled and go on sale in the US later this year, before crossing the pond and landing in Europe and the UK in 2025.
