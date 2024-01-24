Oops! Flagship Jeep Wagoneer S leaked by brand’s own parent company

As gaffes go, this is pretty bad: the first images of the flagship Jeep Wagoneer S were accidentally shared by its parent company Stellantis on social media, long before the all-new electric SUV’s official unveiling later this year.

The photos were quickly deleted from Facebook, probably by the same unlucky individual who uploaded them, but not before the internet could get its digital mitts on them.

The images confirm that the sleek, commanding design first previewed in 2022 has been largely unchanged during the process of turning the car from concept to a production-ready rival for the BMW iX, Audi Q8 e-tron and forthcoming Range Rover Electric.

Jeep’s iconic seven-slot grille sits pride of place on the front of the Wagoneer S, but has been reimagined slightly, and is now illuminated by LEDs. The grille is flanked by an ultra-slim set of headlights, while a full-width light bar sits above and stretches across the face of the car.

The front bumper looks to have a set of vents on either side, which should help to channel air down the sides of the car, and a large air intake at the bottom to help cool the battery and motors underneath.

The squared-off wheel arches are another typical Jeep design trait, but towards the rear, the enormous floating roof spoiler is designed to channel air down for extra aerodynamic efficiency. We can see that the design of the rear end is very simple, but of course, there’s a full-width light-bar back there, too.