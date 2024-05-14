Leapmotor T03 set for UK launch and battle with Dacia Spring at £16k

Leapmotor will sell its T03, a tiny all-electric city car that goes toe-to-toe with the recently updated Dacia Spring, alongside its big C10 SUV in the UK.

With orders opening in October, the first deliveries of the T03 are scheduled to arrive in the UK in December. At £15,995, the T03 sits between the £14,995 Dacia Spring Expression and the £16,995 Extreme. Leapmotor’s car won’t have any trim levels to choose from at launch however. The T03 will also have to contend with the BYD Seagull, which is arriving here in 2025.

The T03’s electric powertrain was developed solely by Leapmotor and features a 37.3kWh battery offering 165 miles of range - 25 miles more than you get in the Dacia. Leapmotor says the battery is constantly managed by a cloud-based system to help it operate at an optimal temperature.

At 1,203kg, the T03 is a little heavier than the Spring, but it has more power, with the front-mounted electric motor providing 95bhp and 158Nm of torque. That helps it to beat the Spring’s 13.7secs 0-62mph time by 1.7 seconds.

A 3,620mm length and 1,652mm width means the T03 is shorter and narrower than the Spring, although its 1,577m height makes it 61mm taller. As a result the boot capacity stands at 210 litres compared to the Spring’s 308-litre boot.