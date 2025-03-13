Older drivers don’t care about in-car tech, but millennials want more

Are you an older motorist fed-up with the onslaught of distracting new in-car tech, or a younger driver eagerly embracing advanced new features? The generation gap may be a cliche, but new research by Peugeot shows just how embedded the differences are when it comes to cars and driving.

The firm polled 2,000 drivers across five generations, and the results are illuminating: “Technology-driven features such as in-car connectivity, autonomous capabilities, and eco-friendly design are now top priorities for Gen Z and Millennials,” the firm says.

The biggest differential is in connectivity features, with 42 per cent of millennials and 38 per cent of Gen Z drivers valuing the smartphone connectivity of their cars. That compares to just 10 per cent of Baby Boomers, and 3 per cent of the Silent Generation.

When it comes to technology overall, 31 per cent of Gen Z rated it as their top consideration when choosing a new car, compared to 10 per cent for Boomers. Older buyers are less likely to be influenced by the design of their vehicles too, with 27 per cent of Gen Z listing it as their top consideration when buying, compared to 12 per cent of Boomers. Environmental and sustainability credentials were not overwhelmingly factored-in to purchases by any group, although Gen Z valued it most with a sizeable 25 per cent listing it as their most valued new car attribute.