Older drivers don’t care about in-car tech, but millennials want more

Peugeot research reveals the size of the age-gap when it comes to connectivity and autonomous features in cars

By:Chris Rosamond
13 Mar 2025
Auto Express UX web developer Victoria Coquet driving the Peugeot E-3008

Are you an older motorist fed-up with the onslaught of distracting new in-car tech, or a younger driver eagerly embracing advanced new features? The generation gap may be a cliche, but new research by Peugeot shows just how embedded the differences are when it comes to cars and driving.

The firm polled 2,000 drivers across five generations, and the results are illuminating: “Technology-driven features such as in-car connectivity, autonomous capabilities, and eco-friendly design are now top priorities for Gen Z and Millennials,” the firm says.

The biggest differential is in connectivity features, with 42 per cent of millennials and 38 per cent of Gen Z drivers valuing the smartphone connectivity of their cars. That compares to just 10 per cent of Baby Boomers, and 3 per cent of the Silent Generation.

When it comes to technology overall, 31 per cent of Gen Z rated it as their top consideration when choosing a new car, compared to 10 per cent for Boomers. Older buyers are less likely to be influenced by the design of their vehicles too, with 27 per cent of Gen Z listing it as their top consideration when buying, compared to 12 per cent of Boomers. Environmental and sustainability credentials were not overwhelmingly factored-in to purchases by any group, although Gen Z valued it most with a sizeable 25 per cent listing it as their most valued new car attribute.

Interestingly though, says Peugeot, 74% of the Silent Generation said that sustainability was important to some extent in their choice of new car, higher than both Boomers and Generation X. 
With 75% of Gen Z thinking it is important that their next car is electric or hybrid, the youngest and eldest generations both value sustainability in their choices of future cars. 

And while ‘technology’ per se isn’t an overarching factor for older drivers, the research revealed a strong affinity for some elements of it - for example 45 per cent of Boomers said they wouldn’t want to drive without their sat-nav software.

Peugeot 2008 - touchscreen

AI assistants were identified as a popular new technology by 24 per cent of all drivers, rising to 46 per cent among Gen Z, says Peugeot, which already equips ChatGPT on all its latest models. Gen Z is also the keenest when it comes to self-driving functionality, with 62 per cent welcoming autonomous features - fewer than a quarter of Boomers feel the same way.

“With technology becoming increasingly important to younger drivers, Peugeot is proud to be a tech-forward brand,” says Nicola Dobson, Managing Director, Peugeot UK. “We are committed to developing vehicles that meet modern drivers’ expectations and reinforce our position as leaders in both technology and electrification.” 

Chris Rosamond
Current affairs and features editor

Chris covers all aspects of motoring life for Auto Express. Over a long career he has contributed news and car reviews to brands such as Autocar, WhatCar?, PistonHeads, Goodwood and The Motor Trader.

