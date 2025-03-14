New ChangAn Deepal S07 is the latest Chinese EV to challenge the Tesla Model Y

ChangAn is the latest Chinese automotive giant looking to claim its slice of the UK car market, and it isn’t waiting around for Brits to get familiar with its name or how it’s spelt. Next month, the brand will launch an all-electric SUV here that aims to rival the best-selling, recently refreshed Tesla Model Y.

You might not have heard of ChangAn before, but it’s been around for more than 40 years and is now one of the largest car manufacturers in China. It has joint ventures with Ford and Mazda in its domestic market, plus an R&D centre here in the UK in Birmingham.

Much like fellow Chinese firm Chery, owner of the Omoda and Jaecoo brands that recently launched in the UK, ChangAn operates several marques, including Deepal, which sold nearly a quarter of a million EVs last year alone.

The Deepal S07 is a mid-size electric SUV that was launched in China in 2023, and is now leading the charge for the brand’s expansion into Europe, which is set to begin later this month in Germany, then the UK in April.

Designed in Italy, the Deepal S07 has been given a look that is intended to be dynamic and sleek, while its minimalist interior is dominated by a huge 15.6-inch central touchscreen. The car has achieved the maximum five-star crash-test safety rating from industry expert Euro NCAP, and is equipped with numerous driver assistance systems.