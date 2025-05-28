Spot the difference! Land Rover Defender gets subtle 2026 makeover

While some might still refer to it as the ‘new Land Rover Defender’, the current version of the brand’s prestigious off-roader has been around for more than five years now – and to keep it up to date, it’s received some cosmetic and technical tweaks.

The changes aren’t limited to the passenger car, either. The commercial Hard Top model is included, too, which like the rest of the updated range is now available to order from £57,135 – reducing the entry point to the Defender range by £295.

While the exterior initially looks unchanged from the Defender launched in 2019, there’s a new LED headlight signature with foglights as standard, plus smoked lenses for the rear lights and new exterior colours in Woolstone Green and Borasco Grey.

Details such as the textured pattern on the bonnet inserts and side vents are new, and along with fresh optional 22-inch seven-spoke alloys, every model now gets gloss black Defender-branded wheel caps, plus a gloss black grille bar with a dark Land Rover badge.

These changes will be introduced on the entire Defender line-up of three-door 90 and five-door 110 and 130 models, but the new range-topping OCTA super-SUV gets its own special tweaks.