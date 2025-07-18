Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New GAC AION V and AION UT are China’s latest UK EV arrivals

Two new models from GAC are coming in 2026 with the potential for more to follow

By:Alastair Crooks
18 Jul 2025
GAC Aion UT - front 3/411

UK distributor Jameel Motors and Chinese giant GAC (Guangzhou Automobile Group) have signed a joint venture to bring several new cars to the UK market, including a hatchback and an SUV

The first two cars, the AION V SUV and the AION UT hatchback, are both fully-electric and have already been revealed for other markets so we already know plenty when it comes to their design and technical make up. 

Jameel Motors, the firm tasked with distributing GAC’s offerings in the UK, already works with Farizon Auto in the electric van segment. The GAC cars, however, will be the first passenger vehicles Jameel Motors will have dealt with here. Jameel Motors also says “Additional models will follow to expand the AION line-up” with first customer deliveries of the AION V and AION UT expected by spring 2026.

Speaking on the new venture with Jameel Motors, Wayne Wei, President of GAC International, added: “GAC's entry into the UK marks a crucial step in its internationalisation strategy. As we set foot in this dynamic market, GAC is committed to bringing industry-leading products and first-class services to UK consumers.”

The AION UT hatchback will provide a new rival to the likes of the Volkswagen ID.3, Kia EV3 and MG4 when it arrives. In other markets the AION UT is offered with a 50kWh battery or a larger 60kWh unit that can up maximum range from 210 miles to 310 miles (though this is from China’s more lenient CLTC testing scheme). Two electric motor versions are offered - a 134bhp or a 201bhp model with both sending power to the front wheels. 

GAC Aion V - front 3/411

The AION V is aimed at the Renault Scenic and Skoda Enyaq as a C-segment SUV. Sitting on GAC AEP 3.0 platform, it actually shares its underpinnings with the Chinese-built Toyota bZ3X and comes with several battery sizes ranging from 62kWh to 90kWh - the latter of which can provide a range of 382 miles (WLTP). It’s front-wheel drive only with either a 134bhp or a 221bhp motor. 

Full UK specifications and pricing for GAC’s new cars will be made available later in the year as the cars near a UK launch.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

