Kia vs Toyota in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s packed issue of Auto Express we have a Kia vs Toyota showdown as the all-new C-HR goes head-to-head with the popular Sportage to find out which hybrid SUV is best.

We also have a scoop on how SEAT’s rebooted Ibiza could save the brand, with an exclusive image previewing the look of the new cheap EV.

Plus, we have the lowdown on the new all-electric Porsche Macan and take a closer look at the updated BMW 4 Series.

In the drives section we try out the Volkswagen ID.7 in the UK for the first time, hit the road in the BYD Seal U SUV and try out the new Subaru Crosstrek.

If that wasn’t enough we have a £12k posh saloon test to find out if either the Peugeot 508 or Volkswagen Arteon makes the perfect used purchase.

