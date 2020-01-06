Kia vs Toyota in this week’s Auto Express
In Auto Express magazine this week the Toyota C-HR and Kia Sportage go head-to-head and we have exclusive images that preview the look of SEAT’s new cheap EV
In this week’s packed issue of Auto Express we have a Kia vs Toyota showdown as the all-new C-HR goes head-to-head with the popular Sportage to find out which hybrid SUV is best.
We also have a scoop on how SEAT’s rebooted Ibiza could save the brand, with an exclusive image previewing the look of the new cheap EV.
Plus, we have the lowdown on the new all-electric Porsche Macan and take a closer look at the updated BMW 4 Series.
In the drives section we try out the Volkswagen ID.7 in the UK for the first time, hit the road in the BYD Seal U SUV and try out the new Subaru Crosstrek.
If that wasn’t enough we have a £12k posh saloon test to find out if either the Peugeot 508 or Volkswagen Arteon makes the perfect used purchase.
How to buy Auto Express
This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it!
Subscribe
The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.
We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 47 per cent on the shop price, paying just £24.99 every 3 months.
Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!
Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...
Digital editions
If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99.
Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...
Single issues
If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £22), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.
If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door.
Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express