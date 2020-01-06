Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Kia vs Toyota in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week the Toyota C-HR and Kia Sportage go head-to-head and we have exclusive images that preview the look of SEAT’s new cheap EV

by: Pete Baiden
31 Jan 2024
Auto Express Issue 1,816

In this week’s packed issue of Auto Express we have a Kia vs Toyota showdown as the all-new C-HR goes head-to-head with the popular Sportage to find out which hybrid SUV is best.

We also have a scoop on how SEAT’s rebooted Ibiza could save the brand, with an exclusive image previewing the look of the new cheap EV.

Plus, we have the lowdown on the new all-electric Porsche Macan and take a closer look at the updated BMW 4 Series.

In the drives section we try out the Volkswagen ID.7 in the UK for the first time, hit the road in the BYD Seal U SUV and try out the new Subaru Crosstrek.

If that wasn’t enough we have a £12k posh saloon test to find out if either the Peugeot 508 or Volkswagen Arteon makes the perfect used purchase.

Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

