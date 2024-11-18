New Nissan N7 EV could threaten the Volkswagen ID.7, if it comes to the UK

Behold, the all-new Nissan N7: a fully electric executive saloon that, if came to the UK, could pose a threat to cars like the Volkswagen ID.7 or potentially even the Audi A6 e-tron.

For now though, it’s only headed to showrooms in China, where the N7 was developed, and will be produced. It’s the product of a joint venture between Nissan and the Dongfeng Motor Corporation, which was logically named Dongfeng Nissan.

The N7 measures 4,930mm long, 1,895mm wide, and 1,487 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,915mm, meaning it will rival similar homegrown EVs like the Xiaomi SU7, NIO ET7 and Xpeng P7.

The “fluid and futuristic” design was previewed by the ‘Epoch Concept’ Nissan revealed back in April at the Beijing Motor Show, although it has been toned down quite a bit for the production N7. We’re assuming the interior will feature plenty of screens, because Nissan has fitted a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295P processor to deliver “a seamless connected experience”.

While range and performance figures remain undisclosed for now, the N7 is the first model built on Dongfeng Nissan's new modular platform. It will also be equipped with an advanced driver-assist system called ‘Navigate on Autopilot,’ developed in partnership with autonomous driving technology company Momenta.

The Nissan N7 will go on sale in China in the first half of 2025. It’s part of the company’s latest business strategy called ‘The Arc’, part of which is speeding up the development and export of new energy vehicles from China, suggesting it could come to Europe at some point down the road.

Last year, it was announced Dongfeng Nissan was planning to launch 10 hybrid and electric cars developed in China, for the Chinese market, by 2026. Four of these will be branded as Nissans, starting with the N7, followed by the other saloon and two SUVs that were also previewed by striking concepts presented in Beijing.

Would you like Nissan to bring the N7 to the UK? Let us know in the comments section below...