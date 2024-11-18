Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Nissan N7 EV could threaten the Volkswagen ID.7, if it comes to the UK

The N7 is the product of a joint venture between Nissan and the Dongfeng Motor Corporation from China

By:Ellis Hyde
18 Nov 2024
Nissan N7 electric saloons - front angled5

Behold, the all-new Nissan N7: a fully electric executive saloon that, if came to the UK, could pose a threat to cars like the Volkswagen ID.7 or potentially even the Audi A6 e-tron

For now though, it’s only headed to showrooms in China, where the N7 was developed, and will be produced. It’s the product of a joint venture between Nissan and the Dongfeng Motor Corporation, which was logically named Dongfeng Nissan. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The N7 measures 4,930mm long, 1,895mm wide, and 1,487 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,915mm, meaning it will rival similar homegrown EVs like the Xiaomi SU7, NIO ET7 and Xpeng P7

The “fluid and futuristic” design was previewed by the ‘Epoch Concept’ Nissan revealed back in April at the Beijing Motor Show, although it has been toned down quite a bit for the production N7. We’re assuming the interior will feature plenty of screens, because Nissan has fitted a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295P processor to deliver “a seamless connected experience”. 

While range and performance figures remain undisclosed for now, the N7 is the first model built on Dongfeng Nissan's new modular platform. It will also be equipped with an advanced driver-assist system called ‘Navigate on Autopilot,’ developed in partnership with autonomous driving technology company Momenta.

The Nissan N7 will go on sale in China in the first half of 2025. It’s part of the company’s latest business strategy called ‘The Arc’, part of which is speeding up the development and export of new energy vehicles from China, suggesting it could come to Europe at some point down the road.

Last year, it was announced Dongfeng Nissan was planning to launch 10 hybrid and electric cars developed in China, for the Chinese market, by 2026. Four of these will be branded as Nissans, starting with the N7, followed by the other saloon and two SUVs that were also previewed by striking concepts presented in Beijing.

Would you like Nissan to bring the N7 to the UK? Let us know in the comments section below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2024, 2025 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2024, 2025 and beyond

These are the biggest and most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
6 Nov 2024
Nissan’s SEMA concept car showcase includes a muscle truck and a Z-car
Nissan Frontier TARMAC Concept - front

Nissan’s SEMA concept car showcase includes a muscle truck and a Z-car

The SEMA show regularly plays host to highly modified Nissans
News
5 Nov 2024
Nissan will build its own Renault Twingo EV
Nissan A-segment EV

Nissan will build its own Renault Twingo EV

The Ampere arm of the Renault Group will lay the foundations for Nissan’s entry-level EV
News
31 Oct 2024
Nissan to democratise V2G technology with next-generation EVs
Nissan V2G

Nissan to democratise V2G technology with next-generation EVs

New Sunderland-built Nissan Leaf will support brand’s ambition for net zero, while lowering bills for customers
News
10 Oct 2024

Most Popular

New Skoda Octavia vRS 2024 review: a fantastic and fast family car
Skoda Octavia vRS estate - front tracking

New Skoda Octavia vRS 2024 review: a fantastic and fast family car

Skoda unleashes its most powerful and fastest Octavia vRS yet – and it’s a cracking high-performance all-rounder
Road tests
14 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Leaf is an EV bargain at under £140 a month
Nissan Leaf - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Leaf is an EV bargain at under £140 a month

At this price, the all-electric hatch is a no-brainer for our Deal of the Day for 15 November
News
15 Nov 2024
A £10k electric car with a 100-mile range would surely be a sales success
Opinion - cheap EV

A £10k electric car with a 100-mile range would surely be a sales success

Mike Rutherford thinks there would be demand for an electric car with a modest 100-mile range if it only cost £10k
Opinion
17 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content