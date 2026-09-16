Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Nissan Kicks new life into Sunderland; hybrid SUV coming to UK

Previously reserved for emerging markets, Nissan’s small SUV is confirmed for the UK, and will bring £170m investment to North East

By:Richard Ingram
16 Sep 2026
New Nissan Kicks - front static5

The Nissan Kicks will soon be on sale in the UK and Europe, its maker has confirmed. The small e-Power hybrid SUV should sit closely alongside the third-generation, electric-only Juke in Nissan’s range and be built in the same Sunderland factory.

First launched as a concept car at the Sao Paulo Motor Show in 2014, the Kicks entered production two years later – primarily for Latin American markets. It replaced the Juke in the US and Canada in 2018, but has never been offered in Europe or the UK.

The second-generation car, which will be built in Sunderland as part of a £170m investment, was revealed in 2024. It is currently sold in global markets including Brazil, Argentina and Mexico, as well as Japan, the US and the Middle East. However, while some of these countries get a choice of 1.0-litre and 2.0-litre petrol engines, it’s understood UK cars will feature Nissan’s pioneering e-Power hybrid tech.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Dimensionally similar to the outgoing Juke (4.21 to 4.37 metres long) the two cars both occupy the popular small SUV segment. However, with the next-generation Juke going electric-only, Nissan will hope to continue its predecessor’s success by offering the petrol hybrid Kicks. 

A hugely popular model globally, the Kicks has sold more than 1.8-million units across 70 countries. It’ll be the 10th model to be built in Sunderland since the plant opened in 1986. From next year, the factory will assemble the Nissan Qashqai and Kicks hybrid SUVs, plus the new Juke and Leaf EVs – the latter of which is now available to lease for as little as £308 per month via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

News of the Kicks coming to Sunderland comes alongside confirmation of the new Renault Twingo-based Pixo electric city car. That model, developed as part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, will be built at the Novo Mesto plant in Slovenia.

Nissan Kicks - rear5

Nissan hasn’t confirmed when production of the Kicks will start, but with the Leaf only just coming on stream and big work needed to get next-generation Juke up to speed, it’s likely to be summer 2027 before the Kicks launches in the UK.

The outgoing Juke starts from £30,295 in e-Power Hybrid guise, though cheaper ICE-only versions are available. However, given the Kicks was initially designed for emerging markets like Latin America, there’s a chance Nissan may look to lower the entry point to help it compete with newer rivals such as the Dacia Duster and Citroen C3 Aircross, as well as competitive Chinese models like the MG ZS and Jaecoo 5.

Don't miss the best of Auto Express on Google! Make us a preferred source. Click here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram deputy editor Auto Express
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Nissan Pixo: Renault Twingo Japanese cousin due this month
Nissan PIXO teaser image

New Nissan Pixo: Renault Twingo Japanese cousin due this month

The new Nissan Pixo will share parts with the Renault Twingo and Dacia Spring. It’s expected to start from under £20,000
News
9 Sep 2026
Which cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

Which cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG list with our best (and worst) picks

In excess of 60 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
5 Aug 2026
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon 30/06/26

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
30 Jun 2026
Nissan’s plan to build Chery’s Chinese cars in Sunderland
Trade

Nissan’s plan to build Chery’s Chinese cars in Sunderland

Nissan could start building Chery and potentially even Jaecoo and Omoda cars from 2027
News
5 Jun 2026

Most Popular

Rising prices are forcing us into older cars, don't tax them as well
Opinion - Rutherford don&#039;t tax older cars

Rising prices are forcing us into older cars, don't tax them as well

Mike Rutherford argues that the tougher emissions rules must reflect that millions of Brits rely on older cars every day
Opinion
13 Sep 2026
New Skoda Epiq 2026 review: excellent in almost every way
Ellis Hyde with the Skoda Epiq

New Skoda Epiq 2026 review: excellent in almost every way

The new Skoda Epiq arrives to sit below the Elroq and Enyaq in the Czech brand’s all-electric line-up
Road tests
13 Sep 2026
Sleek new Volkswagen Mission Efficiency unveiled: XL1 successor with 500-mile range
Volkswagen Mission Efficiency - front action

Sleek new Volkswagen Mission Efficiency unveiled: XL1 successor with 500-mile range

The Mission Efficiency is shaped by aerodynamics but has enough space for a family – and could be heading to showrooms with a £42k price tag
News
14 Sep 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content