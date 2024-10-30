New Nissan Pixo: Renault Twingo Japanese cousin due this month

The Nissan Pixo is set to be reborn as a small electric city car, sharing its technology base with the new Renault Twingo. This is yet another collaboration between the two partner brands and a follow-up to Japan’s counterpart to the top-selling Renault 5, the Nissan Micra EV.

The car is due to be unveiled on 23 September, and the teaser image Nissan released utilises dot-matrix-style graphics, hinting the baby EV might boast a blocky, eighties-inspired design. Nissan says the Pixo will be “small in size, yet big in personality” and will boast “distinctive Nissan design”. Like the new Dacia Spring, however, which also shares parts with the Twingo, certain structural elements like the roofline, windows and wheelbase will be largely unchanged from the Renault original.

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In fact, Nissan even admits the new Pixo will have “80 per cent commonality” with the Twingo, in order to help accelerate it to market. With this in mind, expect the same 27.5kWh battery and 80bhp output as that car, which should translate to a range of 160-odd miles and 0-62mph in around 12 seconds. The Nissan Pixo is also likely to share the Twingo and Spring’s maximum charging rate of 50kW, which allows for a 15-80 per cent charge in around half an hour.

Given it’s being revealed in the latter stages of September, we don’t expect the Nissan Pixo to go on sale until the early stages of 2027. It’ll probably cost from under £20,000 and could well benefit from the Government’s Electric Car Grant, pushing the cost down even further.

The arrival of the Nissan Pixo expands the Japanese firm’s UK electric car line-up to four, including the aforementioned Micra, the flagship Nissan Ariya and Auto Express’ 2026 Car of the Year, the Nissan Leaf. An all-electric variant of the top-selling Nissan Qashqai is reported to have been cancelled, although a striking new electric version of the smaller Nissan Juke SUV is still confirmed to be on the way.

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