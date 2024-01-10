New Nissan Ariya Nismo electric SUV to get ‘sports car precision’

Nissan has confirmed that the new Nissan Ariya Nismo will go on sale here in the UK and the brand will give Formula E fans a first look at the sporty EV this weekend at the London ePrix.

Nismo is to Nissan what AMG is to Mercedes or the M division is to BMW. It’s not the first time Nissan’s legendary motorsport division has placed its badge on an electric car, with the Leaf Nismo hot hatch launched in Japan back in 2018. Marking Nismo’s 40th birthday, the Nissan Ariya Nismo will be the first all-electric Nismo sold in the UK and will take-on the likes of the Kia EV6 GT and Volkswagen ID.4 GTX in the fast, electric family car class.

Our 2022 Car of the Year, the Nissan Ariya is a family-friendly electric SUV, but to make it more fun behind the wheel, Nissan has added more power and tweaked the chassis set up. "Ariya Nismo strikes the perfect balance of the immediate response and acceleration of an all-electric car with the mechanical fine-tuning of a sports car, resulting in an outstanding car for day-to-day driving.” says Mayra González, Nissan Europe’s Vice President Marketing and Sales.