Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Deal of the Day: Nissan Juke catches the eye at £202 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 8 November is the funky Nissan Juke for just over £200 per month

by: Alastair Crooks
8 Nov 2023
Nissan Juke front cornering
  • £202 per month for 35 months
  • Generous levels of on-board kit
  • One of Britain's most popular cars

The second-generation Nissan Juke might be one of the Japanese manufacturer’s oldest offerings having arrived on the scene in 2019, but its design remains eye-catching and with keen leasing deals it’s more appealing than ever. 

We found this offer on leasing.com, allowing you to get behind the wheel of a well-specced Juke Acenta model from just £202 per month, with a sensible initial payment of £2,117. 

The deal runs across three years and has a mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, although bump this up to a more realistic 8,000 miles and your monthly premium only increases to £215. Extending the deal an extra year on top of this means instalment payments rise to £219.

The car is a factory order so delivery will take between three to six months, but if you can’t wait that long, you can get an identical car for just £2 more a month and have it immediately. 

As this is a PCH (Private Contract Hire) agreement there’s no option to buy the car at the end of the contract, so you’ll need to keep your next deposit in mind, because there’s no opportunity to use any equity remaining in the Juke when it’s time to give it back. 

The straightforward nature of a PCH plan does reduce cost for the customer however. If you wanted the same Juke from Nissan itself and on a similar agreement, you’d be looking at around £285 per month.

The Juke is a small SUV but it has a big presence on the road. The chunky round fog lights and ultra thin main lights draw attention, and it’s a well-proportioned little car with a bulky stance. Acenta trim brings plenty of kit with Apple CarPlay and Android auto compatibility, an eight-inch central screen, 17-inch wheels and a rear-view camera. 

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts scour the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Get the Nissan Juke lease deal here or take a look at yesterday’s Deal of the Day...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

Deal of the Day: £300 off award winning Pure Advance Electric Scooter
Best electric e-scooter 2023 - Pure Advance
News

Deal of the Day: £300 off award winning Pure Advance Electric Scooter

A chunky 45% saving on an e-scooter with a 25-mile range is our deal of the day for 7 November
7 Nov 2023
Deal of the Day: VW T-Cross is great value at £205 per month
Volkswagen T-Cross Move - front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: VW T-Cross is great value at £205 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 6 November is a lot of VW SUV for just over £200 per month
6 Nov 2023
Deal of the Day: Funky hybrid Toyota C-HR for less than £280 per month
Toyota C-HR - front action
News

Deal of the Day: Funky hybrid Toyota C-HR for less than £280 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 3 November is the latest Toyota C-HR for £278 a month on lease
3 Nov 2023
Deal of the Day: great value Dacia Sandero gets yet more value at £166 a month
Dacia Sandero 1.0 TCe Expression nose
News

Deal of the Day: great value Dacia Sandero gets yet more value at £166 a month

Our Deal of the Day for 2 November is a £166 a month PCP on a dual-fuel Dacia Sandero
2 Nov 2023

Most Popular

'High Insurance premiums are forcing owners to scrap their cars'
Opinion - scrap
Opinion

'High Insurance premiums are forcing owners to scrap their cars'

Mike Rutherford is stunned that car insurance premiums have risen by an average 61 per cent in the past 12 months
5 Nov 2023
New Volvo EX30 2023 review: a desirable EV at a great price
Volvo EX30 - front
Road tests

New Volvo EX30 2023 review: a desirable EV at a great price

The Volvo EX30 baby SUV is a brilliant electric car, especially at this price
6 Nov 2023
New Toyota Prius 2023 review: the hybrid superstar now coming to the UK
2023 Toyota Prius PHEV - front tracking
Road tests

New Toyota Prius 2023 review: the hybrid superstar now coming to the UK

Toyota has changed its mind and is now bringing the new Prius to the UK, we find out if this is cause for celebration
6 Nov 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content