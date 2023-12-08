Electric Nissan Qashqai axed say reports: British-built EV victim of cost-cutting drive

However, according to Reuters, Nissan is currently in talks to secure financial support for an updated roadmap for its Sunderland plant that’s expected to be announced in the coming months. This would hopefully clarify the progress and plans for the electric Qashqai.

When asked for comment, Nissan didn’t confirm or deny the validity of these reports, or provide any details about the plans for an ​electric Qashqai. But it did say in a statement: “Qashqai is a global best-seller and we will continue to build on our rich history of electrifying our products – we’re excited to share future plans so watch this space!

Advertisement - Article continues below

“Nissan already has the all-electric Micra, Leaf and Ariya. This electrified line-up will be boosted by an entry level A-segment EV later this year and the UK-built Juke EV in early 2027.”

Nissan’s electrified line-up also includes its hybrid e-Power models and it seems to be focusing heavily on hybrid power at the moment, like so many other brands. Earlier this year, Nissan also cancelled plans for two other electric SUVs planned for the American market.

Legislative hurdles

Proposals for new ‘Made in Europe’ rules regarding local content requirements for new cars won’t help the case for the electric Qashqai built in the UK. Under the current version of this legislation, called the Industrial Accelerator Act (IAA), British-built cars won’t be able to receive the same incentives, like those for company car taxes, as any produced in mainland Europe.

The rules are designed to help bolster the European car industry and level the playing field against the raft of cheaper models arriving from China. But as is, they threaten Britain’s car industry, as around 60 per cent ​of the cars produced here are exported to the EU.

At the same time, Nissan and Chery, which also owns the brands Jaecoo, Omoda and Lepas, are working on a deal that could see production of the Chinese giant’s cars beginning in Sunderland as soon as next year.

Click here for our list of the best electric SUVs on sale right now...