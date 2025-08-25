Stop settling for boring SUVs and get a used executive express for less
Content editor George Armitage thinks buying a used executive car is better value than buying a brand-new SUV for family car duties
Over recent years SUVs have become the main choice for family car buyers. Everyone is being drawn to the familiar formula of raised ride height, boxy body and an underwhelming driving experience. I can see SUVs’ appeal but I’m convinced there’s a better way for a lot of people.
A new Kia Sportage or Nissan Qashqai will set you back over £30,000 in entry-level form. It’s a solid car, but personally, I’d rather buy a three-year-old executive car. It is a bit compromised, but it more than makes up for that with presence, style and driving enjoyment.
As a new car, it would have cost well over £50,000 but depreciation is your friend. It’s now possible to pick up a used example for much less than those new SUVs.
Late 2010s to early 2020s cars like the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes E-Class or Jaguar XF with fewer than 30,000 miles, a full service history and loads of posh features can easily be had for around £27,000.
A quick nose around on the Auto Express Buy a Car service uncovered some prime examples. At the time of writing, a 2022 BMW 520d M Sport with 30k miles was up for £27,000, a 2019 Mercedes E 220d AMG Line with 15k miles was almost the same money and – my favourite – a 2019 Jaguar XF V6 S 3.0d with 26,000 miles was £27,195.
These will make most modern £30k SUVs feel sluggish, yet with a light right foot you can get close to 50mpg. A new Qashqai or Sportage takes nine seconds from 0-62mph and has fuel economy of around 44mpg.
Executive cars are built with more focus on long-distance comfort and the driving experience. Buying one means you gain in refinement and handling composure as well as getting cabin quality beyond that of a base spec mid-size SUV. That option might be more compact and more practical but, to me at least, it looks an expensive way to drive something forgettable.
Buying a used executive saloon is risky, of course. There’s no manufacturer warranty and parts are likely to be pricier than for a mainstream mid-size SUV. The worst of the depreciation will have run its course, however, so a used executive car can cost you a lot less to run than a new SUV.
If you come around to my way of thinking, remember that these are used cars, so check everything carefully. Be patient, do your research and buy smart. Get it right and you’ll end up with a car that drives better, feels better and looks better than the SUVs everyone else is buying – all for less cash.
Did you know you can sell your car with Auto Express? Get the highest bid from our network of over 5,500 dealers and we'll do the rest. Click here to try Auto Express Sell My Car now...
Find a car with the experts