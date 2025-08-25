Stop settling for boring SUVs and get a used executive express for less

Over recent years SUVs have become the main choice for family car buyers. Everyone is being drawn to the familiar formula of raised ride height, boxy body and an underwhelming driving experience. I can see SUVs’ appeal but I’m convinced there’s a better way for a lot of people.

A new Kia Sportage or Nissan Qashqai will set you back over £30,000 in entry-level form. It’s a solid car, but personally, I’d rather buy a three-year-old executive car. It is a bit compromised, but it more than makes up for that with presence, style and driving enjoyment.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As a new car, it would have cost well over £50,000 but depreciation is your friend. It’s now possible to pick up a used example for much less than those new SUVs.

Late 2010s to early 2020s cars like the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes E-Class or Jaguar XF with fewer than 30,000 miles, a full service history and loads of posh features can easily be had for around £27,000.

A quick nose around on the Auto Express Buy a Car service uncovered some prime examples. At the time of writing, a 2022 BMW 520d M Sport with 30k miles was up for £27,000, a 2019 Mercedes E 220d AMG Line with 15k miles was almost the same money and – my favourite – a 2019 Jaguar XF V6 S 3.0d with 26,000 miles was £27,195.