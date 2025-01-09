New Peugeot 208 GTi could resurrect the brand’s hot hatch heritage

It’s looking more and more like a new Peugeot 208 GTi could be on the way, as the French brand’s new boss has revealed he wants to embrace its heritage – and that includes the hallowed GTi badge.

When asked about the potential for a new 208 GTi, newly appointed Peugeot CEO Alain Favey told Auto Express and other media: “That’s a very good question. As you can imagine, being 10 days in the job, this is one I’ve been asking myself very much.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“I’m very, very eager to connect the Peugeot brand and what it stands for to its past, to its heritage, in every sense. So we will look back at what the heritage of the brand is, and we will see to what extent this can be adapted to the modern world.

“And there is nothing excluded in our review of this, and certainly not the GTi badge for sure.”

Unfortunately, Favey didn’t share any concrete plans for Peugeot to return to its hot hatch roots. But this is actually the second time we’ve had reason to hope a faster version of the next Peugeot 208 is on the cards – and our exclusive images preview how it could look.