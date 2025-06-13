These are the first images of the production-ready Peugeot E-208 GTI, teased here ahead of its official unveiling at Le Mans 24 Hours on Friday 12 June. The news comes exactly 12 months after the concept was revealed at the same event in 2025, marking 100 years since the brand first took part in the iconic endurance race.

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While much of the detail will remain under wraps until Friday, Peugeot says the 208 GTi “remains incredibly close to the original 2025 concept, given the enthusiastic reception that it received from both GTi fans and customers alike.”

The first thing you notice is the colour change: the production car has been painted white for the first time. This further emphasises the red highlights on the grille, badges and lights, extending to the interior with flashes on the seats, steering wheel and instrumentation. There’s a part-Alcantara wheel, plus red ambient lighting on the dashboard, too.

The E-208 is the first Peugeot to get the ‘GTi’ branding since the old petrol-powered 208 GTi, which made its debut in 2016. Since then, Peugeot has identified its performance models under the ‘Peugeot Sport Engineered’ umbrella, instead.

The E-208 is certainly a return to form if the numbers are anything to go by; the new GTi develops 276bhp from its front-mounted electric motor. That gives it the exact same battery and motor combination as the recently announced Vauxhall Corsa GSE, as well as the mechanically identical Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica Veloce. The power output is more than twice that of the original 205 GTi from the eighties.

Peugeot E-208 GTi power and specs

With more power comes more torque – the GTi produces 345Nm – with the hot E-208 getting from 0-62mph in 5.7 seconds. That’s roughly three-and-a-half seconds faster than the standard electric hatch, while the top speed jumps from 93mph to 112mph.