Car Deal of the Day: Turn heads on the cheap with the Peugeot 3008 SUV for £233 a month

The Peugeot 3008 is stylish and has a premium feel. This desirable SUV is our Deal of the Day for November 5.

By:Ryan Birch
5 Nov 2025
Peugeot E-3008 - front cornering
  • Head-turning design; quality feel inside
  • Strong equipment levels
  • Only £223.30 a month

Peugeot's trendy image of recent years has been built by cars like the 3008. It's an SUV that actually manages to stand out in the crowded market, has a properly premium interior, and is very well equipped. With a CV like that you'd expect it to be on the pricey side, but you'd be wrong.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, VIPGateway is offering the posh Pug for a whisker over £223 a month right now, representing tremendous value for money.

All that's needed to get the ball rolling is £3,029.54 as an initial payment, and the agreement is for two years with a 5,000-mile-a-year cap. But spend around £12 a month extra, and you can have 8,000 miles a year at your disposal. 

You'll be taking the keys to the GT model. Despite the name this isn't a sporty version, but it does open up a high level of standard equipment that makes the most of the 3008's premium look and feel. 

Features such as 19-inch diamond-cut alloys, a black roof and spoiler, eight-colour interior ambient lighting, a 21-inch panoramic curved display for the dials and infotainment, an i-Toggles screen (a third screen for handy shortcuts to the infotainment menus), sat-nav, wireless smartphone charging, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and an electric tailgate are all included. 

The bulging kit list just improves on what is already a lovely interior. High quality fabrics and materials adorn most surfaces, and there's a really plush feel. That sloping roof line doesn't impede too much on space in the back, while the 588-litre boot is made even more practical by a two-position floor.

Powering this 3008 GT is a 1.2-litre hybrid petrol engine. As it's a three-cylinder unit, it can get a little vocal under hard acceleration, but in normal driving it slips into EV mode very frequently. It all helps the car to achieve 50-plus MPG.

Peugeot E-3008 UK - dash

The 3008 does have a stiffer ride compared to a Kia Sportage or Volkswagen Tiguan, but this gives the car a sportier feel on the road.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Peugeot 3008 leasing offers from leading providers on our Peugeot 3008 page.

Check out the Peugeot 3008 deal

Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

