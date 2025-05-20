Car Deal of the Day: Turn heads on the cheap with the Peugeot 3008 SUV for £233 a month

Head-turning design; quality feel inside

Strong equipment levels

Only £223.30 a month

Peugeot's trendy image of recent years has been built by cars like the 3008. It's an SUV that actually manages to stand out in the crowded market, has a properly premium interior, and is very well equipped. With a CV like that you'd expect it to be on the pricey side, but you'd be wrong.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, VIPGateway is offering the posh Pug for a whisker over £223 a month right now, representing tremendous value for money.

All that's needed to get the ball rolling is £3,029.54 as an initial payment, and the agreement is for two years with a 5,000-mile-a-year cap. But spend around £12 a month extra, and you can have 8,000 miles a year at your disposal.

You'll be taking the keys to the GT model. Despite the name this isn't a sporty version, but it does open up a high level of standard equipment that makes the most of the 3008's premium look and feel.

Features such as 19-inch diamond-cut alloys, a black roof and spoiler, eight-colour interior ambient lighting, a 21-inch panoramic curved display for the dials and infotainment, an i-Toggles screen (a third screen for handy shortcuts to the infotainment menus), sat-nav, wireless smartphone charging, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and an electric tailgate are all included.