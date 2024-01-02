Deal of the Day: Peugeot 408 is a head-turning family car for an astonishing £175 per month

Striking looks

Classy interior

Top-of-the-range GT trim

The coupe-SUV is very much on trend at the moment. They aim to offer rakish looks and practicality in a single head-turning package, allowing you to strut your stuff on the school run. It’s because of the Peugeot 408’s combination of style and substance that it’s among our favourite family cars currently on sale.

Which is why we were astonished to find it available for only £175 per month from Arbury Leasing, and with an initial payment of just £2,103 for the two-year agreement. The deal we found does have an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles, but you can extend it to 8,000 miles per year for an extra £19 per month and doing so only increases the initial payment by about £200.

Sweetening the deal even further is the fact this offer is for the top-of-the-range GT trim model, so you get everything Peugeot can throw at the 408. That includes a 10-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus over-the-air update capabilities, not to mention a 10-inch digital instrument display with 3D graphics, reversing camera, heated leather steering wheel, ambient lighting, keyless entry, drive modes, body-colour grille, 19-inch alloy wheels and full Matrix LED headlights.

This particular 408 GT comes with the standard 129bhp 1.2-litre PureTech three-cylinder turbo petrol engine and Peugeot’s eight-speed EAT automatic gearbox. It’s not as sporty to drive as its looks might suggest, but the 408 feels nimble enough and it’s comfortable when cruising on the motorway.

The interior is almost as heavily styled as the dramatically chiselled exterior, but also surprisingly spacious, and there’s a very impressive 536 litres of boot space available.

One thing we will say about the cabin is that Peugeot’s i-Cockpit setup, which includes a small steering wheel that you’re supposed to look over to see the instrument dials, can feel a little awkward for some. If possible, you should try the setup for yourself before ordering the car. At least we found that there’s plenty of scope for adjusting the position of the wheel and the driver’s seat in the 408 to help you get comfortable.

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, offers are subject to change and terms and conditions apply. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Click here for the Peugeot 408 deal or take a look at our previous Deal of the Day...